President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

CNN Trump Attack Backfires, Makes Him Look Like Incredibly 'Cool' Vigilante Hero Batman

 By Michael Schwarz  August 15, 2025 at 10:18am
If CNN did not exist, President Donald Trump might have had to build it.

On Monday, after Trump announced his decision to federalize Washington, D.C.’s, Metropolitan Police Department in order to fight rampant crime, CNN’s Abby Phillip, in a segment intended as hostile, compared the president to the crime-fighting superhero Batman, which, in the opinions of various users on the social media platform X, made Trump sound “cool.”

“Donald Trump makes himself Batman,” Phillip said in a clip posted to X. “And the nation’s capital is Gotham City.”

And she meant that as critical?

“That makes President Trump sound SUPER COOL!” one X user wrote.

Another X user agreed, writing simply “Cool!”

Have Trump's adversaries inadvertently made him more popular?

As they often do, X users made the comparison much cooler by posting a series of clever memes.

One such meme, for instance, showed the Bat-Signal projecting an image not of Batman’s logo but of Trump’s signature coiffure. Others showed the president dressed as Batman or hinted that he secretly was the Caped Crusader.

Of course, Phillip’s comparison of D.C. to Gotham City also resonated with X users. After all, even D.C.’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city’s police chief admitted that Trump’s federal takeover bolstered their undermanned police force and thus aided their crime-fighting efforts.

Above all, however, X users marveled at CNN’s ineptitude or tone-deafness. Who knows what to call it? The network apparently believed that comparing Trump to Batman and D.C. to Gotham City would make viewers sympathetic to Bowser’s initial characterization of the federal takeover as “unsettling.” (Bowser later partially reversed herself, as noted above.)

We really do live in a remarkable time.

First, Phillip accidentally gave Trump one of the coolest comparisons possible.

Then, Democrats spent days defending rampant crime and arraying themselves against Batman.

“With enemies like these,” the president must be thinking, “who needs public relations?”

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
