CNN Uses Unidentified Source To Report that Judge Jeanine Has Been Suspended, No Comment from Fox

As of Sunday morning, nobody seems to know for certain whether Fox News had reprimanded Jeanine Pirro after the network pulled “Justice with Judge Jeanine” from its Saturday evening slot in favor of an episode of “Scandalous.”

CNN said a “source familiar with the matter” told the network that Pirro has been suspended.

Fox News, meanwhile, told ABC News, “We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters.”

The controversy stems from Pirro’s program on March 9, when the judge questioned Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar for contentious statements about Israelis and Palestinians, for which President Trump had asserted the freshman representative “should resign,” ABC News reported.

“Think about it: Omar wears a hijab. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?” Pirro asked.

The morning after Pirro’s commentary — wherein she seemingly questioned the congresswoman’s loyalty to America — Fox News condemned the judge’s remarks, according to The Hill.

“They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly,” Fox News said in a statement.

Omar ultimately expressed remorse for her own controversial remarks.

Deadline reported that Fox News hadn’t explained why it replaced the judge’s show Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted his support for the embattled TV host: “Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro.”

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

The president added, “The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country.”

At least one of Pirro’s Fox colleagues, “Special Report with Bret Baier” associate producer Hufsa Kamal, took issue with her questions about Rep. Omar.

@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx. https://t.co/ZfKhRhlvM3 — Hufsa Kamal (@hufkat) March 10, 2019

As of Sunday morning, it hadn’t been disclosed whether Fox News will listen to the president or if Pirro has been temporarily relieved of her duties.

