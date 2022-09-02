Share
News

CNN White House Correspondent Leaves Network Hours After Backing Biden's Aggressive Rhetoric, Igniting Speculation

 By Matthew Holloway  September 2, 2022 at 3:07pm
Share

In the morning hours following President Joe Biden’s prime-time address to the nation Thursday, CNN’s White House correspondent abruptly announced that he is leaving the cable network.

John Harwood, who has been described by multiple outlets as having a significant pro-left bias, announced via Twitter that he was leaving CNN. Harwood has been with the network since 2020, when he moved over from CNBC.

The move came hours after Harwood tweeted in apparent agreement with Biden’s aggressive rhetoric during his speech Thursday night.

Trending:
Republicans Call Bizarre New Voting Rule in Alaska 'Scam to Rig Elections' After Palin Loses Congressional Race

During his remarks, Biden repeatedly made highly aggressive statements about “MAGA Republicans,” which, according to favorability polls and endorsement performance among GOP voters, would suggest he refers to the majority of the approximately 74 million Americans who voted for Trump in 2020. This is in spite of Biden’s obtuse claim that, “Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans.”

Biden continued, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

He added, “MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution.  They do not believe in the rule of law.  They do not recognize the will of the people,” and referred to Trump supporters as, “MAGA forces” and suggested they  “are determined to take this country backwards.”

Shortly thereafter, Harwood tweeted: “Biden’s assertion that Trump and extremist Republicans pose a threat to American democracy is, undeniably, true”

Within hours, Harwood announced his departure.

According to Fox News, a CNN spokesman said,  “We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best.” The outlet also reported that, according to Puck’s Dylan Byers, there were still two years left on Harwood’s contract.

The curious exit of Harwood, following the sudden cancelation of Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” since Chris Licht took over as CNN’s CEO, seems to be in line with Licht’s alleged plan to take the network in a more politically neutral direction. Like Harwood, Stelter was still under contract, having only just renewed his.

Related:
Biden Losing Yet Another Key Member, Top Advisor Announces Resignation Today

This has led many to speculate online that Harwood’s departure may not have been purely voluntary.

Fox News pointed out that Harwood spent his last moments as a CNN employee attempting to justify his biased journalism.

“The core point [Biden] made in that political speech about a threat to democracy is true,” Harwood argued, according to the Fox report.

“That’s something that’s not easy for us, as journalists, to say. We’re brought up to believe there’s two different political parties with different points of view, and we don’t take sides in honest disagreements between them. But that’s not what we’re talking about. These are not honest disagreements. The Republican Party right now is led by a dishonest demagogue.”

Harwood now joins Brian Stelter, Jeffrey Toobin and Chris Cuomo on the list of recent CNN departures, leaving many to wonder about the future of what was the nation’s first 24-hour news network.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




CNN White House Correspondent Leaves Network Hours After Backing Biden's Aggressive Rhetoric, Igniting Speculation
Watch: Kari Lake Epically Shuts Down Journalist in 90 Seconds - 'Maybe Someday You'll Thank Us'
Israeli General: Obama Is the Only Explanation for Biden's New Iran Deal
Report: How Joe Biden's Ban on 'Ghost' Guns Lasted Less Than 1 Minute
Concealed Carry Regulations Just Became Unenforceable in Anti-Gun Cali After Bill Fails to Pass
See more...

Conversation