CNN White House Reporter Apologizes After Homophobic Tweets Surface

CNN reporter Kaitlin CollinsCNN screen shotCNN reporter Kaitlin Collins has apologized after homophobic tweets she posted in 2011 surfaced. (CNN screen shot)

By Randy DeSoto
at 12:05pm
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins apologized over the weekend for using “ignorant language” and acting “immature” while in college concerning people who identify as LGBTQ.

The homosexual group Log Cabin Republicans shared screenshots from Collins’ Twitter account from 2011 when she was a student at the University of Alabama.

In one, the reporter used a gay slur and in another she tweeted, “Idk (I don’t know) if I wanna room with a lesbian.”

Collins issued an apology via Twitter on Sunday. “When I was in college, I used ignorant language in a few tweets to my friends. It was immature but it doesn’t represent the way I feel at all. I regret it and apologize,” she wrote.

One of the most popular responses to her tweet read, “So what you’re saying is, we shouldn’t judge someone (no pun intended) by the way they acted in college? Or, say, high school?”

Collins aggressively covered the sexual assault and related allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stemming from his high school and college years in the early 1980s.

Last week, Collins got into a back-and-orth with President Donald Trump during his announcement of the deal with Canada and Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The CNN correspondent pushed the president about whether he would direct the FBI to look into allegations made by Julie Swetnick that Kavanaugh was present at parties during which gang rapes occurred.

Collins also asked that if Kavanaugh lied about drinking in high school or college, “Does that mean you’ll pull his nomination?”

Trump noted the opposition had to go all the way back to high school to try to find something against his nominee.

“Nobody said bad about him for many, many years,” Trump said, noting that many people he knew drank while they were in high school.

“Does that mean they can’t do something they want to do with their life?” he asked Collins, pointing out Kavanaugh admitted during his testimony that he drank in high school, so he did not see the discrepancy the CNN reporter claimed.

Collins also targeted GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine for her speech in support of Kavanaugh, saying it sounded like something that would be said “if none of the sexual assault drama had happened.”

Some came to the reporter’s defense concerning her seven-year-old tweets about homosexuals.

Matt Dormic, an executive at CNN, tweeted, “I’m a proud gay man. And I am a proud friend of @kaitlancollins. Tho I’m disappointed that she ever used the word (even as an immature college kid), I can say with certainty it doesn’t reflect her feelings toward the LGBTQ community. She’s apologized and I accept that.”

One Twitter user, who describes herself as a “Bama fan” and “Bama mom,” wrote, “Don’t apologize. You were a kid.”

“You weren’t a public figure,” the woman wrote. “My daughter got arrested for sneaking into the stadium at Auburn her senior year. That doesn’t make her criminal for the rest of her life. Keep on doing your thing, sis.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

