CNN’s Acosta Yells at Trump as He and Melania Color With Children

As President Donald Trump and his wife colored with children Sunday at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, one reporter thought it would be a great time to yell out questions regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Donald and Melania Trump were seated at a table outside the White House with their son, Barron, and several other children.

As they were coloring with the children, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who was standing nearby with the rest of the White House press pool, decided to ask Trump about the fate of DACA recipients.

“Mr. President, what about the DACA kids? Should they worry about what’s going to happen to them?” Acosta shouted out.

Trump responded that it was Democrats that were letting DACA recipients down.

“(Democrats) had this great opportunity. The Democrats have really let them down, it’s a shame. Now people are taking advantage of DACA and that’s a shame,” Trump stated.

When he was done answering the CNN reporter’s question, Trump went back to coloring.

Acosta, though, wasn’t done.

Here’s Jim Acosta yelling at Trump about DACA while the president colors with Barron, Melania & children gathered at the White House pic.twitter.com/JCPsaREe8A — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2018

“Didn’t you kill DACA, sir?” Didn’t you kill DACA?” Aocsta asked. That time, however, Trump did not respond.

The exchange between Acosta and Trump prompted Brad Parscale, who is running the president’s 2020 re-election campaign, to call for the reporter to be suspended, with his press credentials taken away.

Maybe it is time for Jim Acosta to get a suspension for breaking protocol. He continues to embarrass himself and @CNN. Pull his credentials for each incident. https://t.co/WHC9nlIo75 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) April 2, 2018

Acosta’s comments, meanwhile, came after Trump tweeted Sunday morning that there would be “NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. ‘Caravans’ coming,” the president wrote. “Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Prior to attending an Easter church service later that morning, Trump added that the “Democrats blew it” on DACA.

Then, in a Monday morning tweet, Trump argued that “DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act.”

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

“(N)ow everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!”

Democrat and Republicans have been trying to reach a deal on the status of DACA recipients ever since Trump ended the Obama-era program in September. The Trump administration has previously indicated a willingness to grant DACA recipients legal status, but only in return for stronger border security measures, including a wall.

