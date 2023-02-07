CNN's Adam Kinzinger Gets Himself in Tight Spot After Whining About Musk on Twitter

Former RINO Congressman Adam Kinzinger has found another way to embarrass himself, this time, by complaining about Elon Musk’s management of Twitter . . . on Twitter.

On Monday, Kinzinger took to Twitter to express his disgust with Musk, saying, “I muted @elonmusk. I couldn’t handle the rage injection every time he tweeted.”

I muted @elonmusk. I couldn’t handle the rage injection every time he tweeted — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 7, 2023

This was met with immediate backlash, with many people pointing out how soft and weak Kinzinger must be if he cannot deal with Musk obviously trolling others on Twitter.

Everyone not a crybaby has Elon on alert notifications and CNN on mute. — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) February 7, 2023

Cry more. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) February 7, 2023

Oh no! Did he cause you to cry again? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 7, 2023

One Twitter user wondered if this was Kinzinger admitting that he had an anger issue.

Does Adam have anger issues? — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) February 7, 2023

Another one asked Kinzinger why he was still using Twitter in the first place if he was unable to deal with its CEO.

Why don’t you just stop using his app? — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 7, 2023

Obviously, this is a good question. If Kinzinger hates Musk and the way he is running Twitter so much, why is he still using Twitter? He is not the only one in this conundrum. Others have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with Musk, resulting in a rather embarrassing situation for them.

Also, if Kinzinger is so weak that he cannot handle Musk’s jokes, how did he manage to get through his time in Congress, especially when his party was led by former President Donald Trump, a man he thoroughly despises?

But, then again, this is Kinzinger we’re talking about, and he seemingly cannot get through a week without doing something to make himself look foolish.

This is especially true when one considers that during the Trump presidency, Kinzinger portrayed himself as a “true, principled conservative” who stood up to the “evil” Trump, yet when he left office, he went to work at the leftist news outlet CNN.

It’s rather hard to convince people that you’re a “principled conservative” when you start to work for leftist media.

Fortunately, Kinzinger’s time in office is done since he did not run for re-election in 2022 after the Illinois Democrats gerrymandered his district.

But as this recent spat between him and Elon Musk shows, he will still be publically embarrassing himself all the time.

