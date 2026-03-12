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Ana Navarro attends the New York screening of Netflix's "Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful" at Whitby Hotel on May 6, 2025, in New York City.
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Ana Navarro attends the New York screening of Netflix's "Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful" at Whitby Hotel on May 6, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

CNN's Ana Navarro Busted for Falsely Claiming NYC Bomber Was Targeting Mamdani Just Hours Before Abby Phillips Apologized for Making the Same Mistake

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 12, 2026 at 5:30am
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It’s come to the point for CNN where the only thing worse than people not watching their channel is when people watch their channel.

Oh, sure, the former Don Lemon Network™ has plenty of issues with the former. You’re not going to have to give up your jokes about measuring CNN viewership by airport delays anytime soon. But with those airport delays (thanks for the DHS shutdown, Democrats!) comes additional opportunities to check out what they’re doing over there — and holy moly, are they still screwing things up.

Take the attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion in New York City on Saturday, purportedly by a couple of Islamic State group-inspired nutjobs. (Or, as the network might have called it back in 2020, “fiery but mostly peaceful protesters.”)

The facts on the ground were pretty well known from the get-go: After conservatives gathered for a protest to “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” on Saturday, a bomb was hurled toward the right-wing protesters by a man yelling “Allahu Akbar!”

This caused all sorts of verbal prestidigitation to imply that it was an attack aimed at Mamdani by the entire media, even though they didn’t come out and say that’s what happened.

CNN, however, went boldly where nobody else would, first having anchor Abby Phillip calling it “an attempted terror attack against New York’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani.”

She later had to issue this apology:

Well, fair enough, right? It can happen to anybody. On the same network. Twice. Because Phillip wasn’t the only one to have made that statement on that same program, according to Mediaite.

Related:
Watch: Scott Jennings Calls on Internet to Fact-Check His CNN Colleague's Insane Claim About Pete Hegseth

Ana Navarro, a Not That Kind of Republican™ NeverTrump grifter and CNN contributor arguably best known for her work on “The View” (so seldom a good sign), also went with that libel — and just minutes after Phillip made her whoopsie, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

During a segment on Tuesday’s “CNN NewsNight,” Navarro linked the attempted bombing to GOP Rep. Andy Ogles’ social media post questioning the compatibility of radical Islam with American society: “Supposedly some of these comments are as a result of the attempt against Mayor Mamdani in New York, who was raised Muslim, was he not?”

“So they’re being anti-Muslim to def– and they’re finally defending Mamdani over something.”

“The attack wasn’t on Mayor Mamdani,” conservative panelist Joe Borelli said. “It was attacking protesters, people protesting Mamdani.”

“Right, by his house,” Navarro said.

Navarro, who is the grift that keeps on giving, hasn’t issued a similar apology on her X account, although she is busy promoting her podcast when she posts sporadically there — a show where you can find out what “Jorge Ramos’ favorite cuss word is.”

Can we get Ramos, a Univision journalist, to say “los Republicanos lanzaron esa bomba a Mamdani” on there? Might as well go for the trifecta.

A reminder: These are people putting themselves forward as, to quote CNN’s slogan, “The Most Trusted Name in News,” and yet they pretend as if they haven’t read a newspaper since Saturday.

Either these on-air personalities and the people feeding them their information are too dumb for their current roles, or they’re dumb enough to believe that if they lie about what happened this weekend, it’ll all go away.

Either one should be wholly disqualifying for anyone responsible for this defamatory drivel to continue in their current roles. America’s stranded frequent fliers deserve better.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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