CNN’s Ana Navarro Files Nails, Ignores Guest Who Brought Up Murder of Cop

CNN contributor Ana Navarro decided to file her nails just as conservative commentator Steve Cortes began to discuss a police officer who was killed by an illegal immigrant.

The incident took place Wednesday night on Chris Cuomo’s show, “CNN Prime Time,” where Navarro discussed President Donald Trump’s nationally televised speech Tuesday about border security.

“Yesterday, that address to Trump Nation that President Loco gave was full of inaccuracies and misleading statements,” she said.

“First thing he did,” Navarro continued, “was start off trying to pit brown and black versus each other, which he likes to do. And then he ended with an entire segment about criminal aliens and the costs.”

Cortes and Cuomo proceeded to get into a debate over conflicting reports of the criminality of illegal aliens.

It was then that Navarro took out her nail file and filed her nails.

Cortes quickly responded by saying, “You know who can’t do their nails are people who have been killed, Ana, by dangerous known illegal aliens who have been allowed to stay in this country because of the leftist policies that people like you promote in so-called sanctuary cities to allow them to hide in plain sight.”

Navarro jumped in to say, “I’m so tired of you calling me leftist already because you want to compromise your values.”

As she continued to interrupt Cortes, he brought up the California officer who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant the day after Christmas.

Karen & I send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Ronil Singh’s family, friends, and the entire law enforcement community of Newman, CA. We will never forget Officer Singh’s selfless service & bravery. https://t.co/hojYeDlBvC — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 6, 2019

Ronil Singh who was gunned down after he pulled over a suspected drunken driver.

The illegal immigrant allegedly shot Singh and led authorities on a two-day-long manhunt. Authorities say he was planning on making a run for Mexico.

“Officer Singh in California can’t file his nails, Ana Navarro,” Cortes said. “Maybe you can. He doesn’t have that luxury because he’s dead.

“He’s dead because an illegal alien who was twice arrested, who was a known gang banger, was allowed to stay in this country because of misbegotten leftist policies.”

Cuomo stopped Cortes there and told him to stop worrying about who was filing their nails and who was going to start paying the bills.

“This shutdown is on your head, my brother,” Cuomo said. “This is what the president wanted, he has it now, and people are paying the price.”

Cortes ended by saying, “And I think we’re getting very close to a deal.”

