CNN's Ana Navarro Ruthlessly Mocks Kyle Rittenhouse for Crying at Trial

CNN’s Ana Navarro is projecting her own cynicism on Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man on trial for his life. Shame on her.

Navarro accused Rittenhouse of play-acting when he broke down sobbing as he recalled the moments when he shot and killed two men and wounded another. The incidents occurred on Aug. 25, 2020, during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Navarro wasted no time in mocking Rittenhouse on Twitter.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. Think about how much their loved ones have cried, real anguish and grief, not crocodile tears. pic.twitter.com/7CFizX88xt — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 10, 2021

Rittenhouse is charged with, among other things, first-degree reckless homicide. If convicted for this charge alone, he could end up in prison for the next 60 years. If every one of the charges that the prosecution initially threw at Rittenhouse would have stuck, he would be facing 170 years in prison, according the The Gateway Pundit.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old that night in Kenosha. Might that, combined with the trauma of killing two human beings, cause a bit of stress? Maybe enough to breakdown on the stand?

There was a concerted campaign to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist and terrorist before the trial began, as detailed in the Washington Examiner.

Prosecutors did not opt for a first-degree a charge of intentional murder because they knew they could not prove that Rittenhouse intended to murder Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot, according to the Examiner.

By charging Rittenhouse with reckless homicide, the prosecution is alleging Rittenhouse caused Rosenbaum’s death by showing an utter disregard for human life.

The prosecution’s witnesses, however, may have bolstered the defense’s case. Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived being shot on the night in question, on cross-examination by the defense, admitted that he pointed his gun at Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse shot him in the arm.

I’m no expert, but this doesn’t sound like Rittenhouse was the aggressor here.

It has become all-too-obvious that the mainstream media pushes narratives that suit their causes. It might even be said that they, along with the leftist politicians they serve, show an utter disregard for reality.

The Russia-collusion saga was a fictional narrative designed to destroy President Trump. Even The New York Times had to finally admit that claims in the dossier had either been proven false or lacked evidence.

When Republican Adam Kinzinger cried while questioning a witness at a Jan. 6 Committee meeting, was he sincere or was it political theatre filled with “crocodile tears”?







Kinzinger is an anti-Trump RINO on a Pelosi-dominated committee put together to push the narrative that Jan. 6 was a weaponless insurrection somehow caused by Trump. Adam Schiff, who needs no introduction, also cried while on the committee. Together, he and Kinzinger makeup the The Crying Adam Duo.







Politicians crying is nothing new.

Obama, too, resorted to crying when pushing for gun control, as reported by Breitbart. Many successful politicians are more than likely good actors. They better be. It’s an integral part of the game.

Many of them are also cynical.

That does nothing to excuse leftist media hosts, who pander to their favorite politicians like slavering pets, from projecting their own cynicism onto Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse is a kid who lives in the real world and is facing real prison time, at least for now. He now has to carry the weight of that night in Kenosha with him for the rest of his life.

Might the left cut him some slack, if for no other reason than to prove they are human beings rather than bloodless drones?

Rittenhouse must by now realize what a crazy world he has been thrust into. That is more than enough to make any young man cry.

