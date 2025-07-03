CNN's Bakari Sellers Attempts to Take Down Barron Trump, But He Ends Up Humiliating Himself

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers earlier this week, foolishly tried to argue that President Donald Trump’s family might lose their status as American citizens, because their mothers were legal immigrants — but not citizens — at the time of their birth.

The discussion was initially centered on the new detention facility being built in Florida, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” due to it’s location in the Everglades and it’s proximity to alligators and pythons, which would serve as a deterrent against escape.

“I don’t think you can avoid what ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is. I don’t think you can just turn a blind eye to it. I think it’s anti-American,” Sellers began. “I think the fact that you’re going to have individuals and populations in there that are stacked on top of each other. Many of whom, without due process. And let me just also say this … I don’t think there’s going to be any Democrat in this country including myself … who says that if you have committed a violent crime — or any crime whatsoever — you shouldn’t be deported. We’re not saying that.”

Sellers then bashed the president for his handling of illegal immigrants and began questioning the citizenship status of Trump’s children, despite the fact that their father is an American.

“I also think that, look, if we want to have a conversation about who belongs where, when, how — and whether or not their citizenship status — and we want to look at everything, I mean, I would look at Donald Trump Jr.” he said. “I mean I would look at, uh, all of Melania’s kids. All of Ivana’s kids. I mean lets just have a full conversation over who belongs here. How did they get here. Their citizenship status. Let’s just have a full discussion about all of it.”

“Why is that not on the table right now?” Sellers concluded. “I mean, the only person here should be Tiffany Trump, if we gonna have this discussion.”

The host completely ignored Sellers’ claims, by asking another guest to reply to his points on the “humanity” of “Alligator Alcatraz,” in hopes of dodging how ignorant his statement really was.

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of Marla Maples who was born in the United States.

Sellers’ claim, however, that Trump’s children somehow benefited from birthright citizenship has already been debunked. And for the record, Melania Trump only has one child. Not “children.”

The Associated Press had to correct a story from 2018 that made the exact same claim, and the falsehood was later highlighted by Congress.

The correction stated: “The headline on this story has been corrected to show that Trump’s first three children did not receive birthright citizenship. The Associated Press reviewed this story after it was surfaced to third-party fact checkers as part of an initiative with Facebook to assess the accuracy of news content.”

“AP’S ASSESSMENT: Mixture. It’s true that Ivana Trump was not a citizen until 1988, but the father of her children was a U.S. citizen, and there would have been no special status needed to make them citizens.”

Even in error, the AP had to write that it was a “mixture” of truth and lies.

This would apply to Barron Trump as well, son of Melania Trump, who was also mentioned.

If that wasn’t enough, Reuters ran a report following Trump’s election win in 2024, covering all of his children and how birthright citizenship wouldn’t apply to them.

So Sellers looks like an uneducated fool who will spout liberal talking points — pushing them over and over — until people begin believing it.

He certainly belongs at CNN.

