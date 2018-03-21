CNN’s Baldwin Cancels Kyle Kashuv After Seeing What He Tweeted About Her

CNN allegedly canceled an interview with pro-Second Amendment Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv after he retweeted a story describing network anchor Brooke Baldwin as a “fake news hypocrite.”

Kashav wrote on Tuesday, “Can’t wait to be on Brooke’s show tomorrow!” in a retweet of a story by The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra that was critical of Baldwin.

Can't wait to be on Brooke's show tomorrow! https://t.co/LY9L2tuS96 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 20, 2018

In the piece, Saavedra wrote that the anchor was being hypocritical when she asked a porn star what she thought President Donald Trump reputedly wanted from her.

Baldwin went a step further, linking to the adult film actress’ Twitter account, which promotes her pornography.

Saavedra saw hypocrisy in the line of questioning, given the CNN anchor previously kicked sportscaster Clay Travis off the air last September after he joked that he believed “in the First Amendment and boobs” in a segment about an ESPN anchor calling Trump a “white supremacist.”

Baldwin tweeted afterward that she found herself in a state of disbelief following Travis’ comment, writing “that is never okay” to say on her show.

That was… I just… it was one of those thought bubbles "did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!" Note to men — that is never okay. #smh — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 15, 2017

Kashuv tweeted on Wednesday that his interview with Baldwin was canceled following his retweet of The Daily Wire story.

“But don’t worry, CNN really wants to have the other side on, as long as they’re complicit,” the high school junior wrote.

The appearance was to be Kashuv’s first one-on-one interview on CNN, The Wrap reported. The network has prominently featured, on multiple occasions, Marjory Stoneman anti-gun rights students, including David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez.

My friend just got a call from @CNN. They're canceling my interview because I quote RTed a Tweet where @ClayTravis called @BrookeBCNN a "fake news hypocrite" (and was quoted in the title). But don't worry, CNN really wants to have the other side on, as long as they're complicit https://t.co/t95zexPiF8 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 21, 2018

Hogg recently stated on Bill Maher’s program that he hung up on the White House when he was invited to a listening session with Trump after last month’s shooting.

In another tweet on Wednesday, Kashuv wrote, “@CNN canceled my interview with them for a RT of an article that states actual facts in there, but for some reason they don’t say a word when people call @DLoesch a child murderer, the @NRA murderers, and @marcorubio is like looking down the barrel of an AR-15 on their network.”

.@CNN canceled my interview with them for a RT of an article that states actual facts in there, but for some reason they don't say a word when people call @DLoesch a child murderer, the @NRA murderers, and @marcorubio is like looking down the barrel of an AR-15 on their network. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 21, 2018

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch tweeted she hoped CNN had not canceled Kashuv’s interview over his retweet, which she argued was based on facts.

“I really hope this isn’t why this happened, CNN,” she wrote. “(His) quote Tweeting an article wherein another was justifiably critical of some of your content seems a silly reason to cancel.”

A person familiar with the matter told The Wrap that CNN felt, “We can’t (on air) have someone on who openly says that our anchor is a fake news hypocrite and calls out our network.”

.@KyleKashuv on his trip to the White House and how he's working with lawmakers on a bipartisan solution. pic.twitter.com/IshVg14Ed3 — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) March 9, 2018

Kashuv, who has sought to bridge the partisan divide in Washington and spoken positively about Trump, has been invited to appear multiple times on Fox News.

