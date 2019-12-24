SECTIONS
CNN's Chris Cuomo Hates His 'Fredo' Nickname, Yet Insists on Calling Trump 'Dirty Donald'

Chris Cuomo hosts a bipartisan conversation with former Governors Christine Todd Whitman and Jennifer Granholm at the SiriusXM Studios on June 18, 2019, in New York City. (Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM)

By Jack Davis
Published December 24, 2019 at 12:22am
Chris Cuomo of CNN made headlines this summer when he reacted angrily to being given the nickname of “Fredo” in reference to Fredo Corleone from the “Godfather” movies.

But rather than avoid the subject of nicknames, Cuomo waded into it recently by trying to hang the moniker of #DirtyDonald on President Donald Trump.

Media Research Center analyst Ryan Foley said that Cuomo’s foray into hashtags to slam the president made him “essentially indistinguishable from a Democratic activist”

Political satirist Tim Young found hypocrisy in Cuomo’s actions, according to Fox News.

“Cuomo is now officially playing the game that we’ve seen the left play since Trump won the Republican nomination in 2016, where if a joke or joke nickname I made about them, they scream that it’s the end of world… but when they do it, it’s perfectly alright,” Young said.

Despite Cuomo’s efforts to push his preferred hashtag, his own nickname of “Fredo,” given to him in a viral video confrontation over the summer, is going strong on Twitter. During the confrontation, Cuomo said the name “Fredo” was  “like the N-word for us,” referring to Italian-Americans.

Trump has emerged as the king of political nicknames, having created labels such as “Crooked Hillary” for 2016 antagonist Hillary Clinton and “Lyin’ Ted” for Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas when the two were dueling for the Republican presidential nomination.

Is Chris Cuomo beneath contempt?

His use of nicknames is such that earlier this year, the publication Roll Call rated his top nicknames, giving the top two places to Trump’s jabs at 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Roll Call rated as Trump’s top creation his use of “Pocahontas” for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as a piece of Trumpian mockery of her claim that she was part Native American.

Second place went to Trump’s use of “Sleepy Joe” to mock former Vice President Joe Biden.

Roll Call also made a list in 2018 and cited Trump for nicknames such as “Little Rocket Man” for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as well as two hits from the 2016 Republican primary days — “Low Energy Jeb” for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and “Little Marco” for Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
