CNN's Cooper Giddy at the Thought of a Declining White Population: 'An Exciting Transformation'

If you lean right and happen to notice that America’s demographics are changing fast, you’re a racist and conspiracy theorist.

But if you are an elitist liberal employed by CNN, suddenly noticing this isn’t a problem — it’s something to celebrate.

The bizarre era of double standards reached a new level of absurdity last week, after leftist journalist Anderson Cooper acted downright giddy at the prospect of white Americans declining into minority status.

During his “Anderson Cooper 360” program, the well-known anchor talked to Univision’s Jorge Ramos, a Mexican-born reporter who certainly hasn’t hidden his open border views. Their topic? Projections showing that endless immigration will push white people into a minority status sooner rather than later.

To Cooper, this wasn’t just a fact to notice, but something to be excited about.

“The idea that, you know, whites will not be the majority, I mean, that’s — it’s an exciting transformation of the country, it’s an exciting evolution and you know, progress of our country in many different ways,” Cooper said.

Ramos, of course, agreed with the CNN host and echoed how great this was. That by itself isn’t surprising, but what is interesting here is that the two prominent liberal journalists just confirmed something that the media has scrambled to deny.

Indeed, population projections show that the white population is declining in America. “The new statistics project that the nation will become ‘minority white’ in 2045,” The Brookings Institute reported last year, based on U.S. Census data. But if you want to talk about this and you aren’t on CNN, watch out.

In the wake of several prominent shootings, the establishment media scrambled to label this general observation a “conspiracy theory,” and ostracize as a loon anybody who dared even discuss it.

“The Great Replacement theory, a favorite of white nationalist conspiracists, posits that elite leftists are plotting to repopulate majority white countries with foreigners, almost always of color,” left-leaning Talking Points Memo wrote earlier this month.

Where ever would somebody get the idea that elite leftists are eager to “repopulate” the country? Hmm, it couldn’t possibly be from a multimillionaire Vanderbilt heir calling this exact thing “an exciting evolution” to a Hispanic open-borders activist. Never.

“The conspiracy theory appears to have seeped into the ether of the conservative movement,” Talking Points Memo continued. “Some figures on the far-right openly subscribe to it, while others closer to the mainstream knowingly or unknowingly echo elements of the theory.”

Other outlets ranging from The New York Times to GQ Magazine to Business Insider have run breathless pieces recently, each insisting that noticing the population change from mass immigration — and the sweeping political changes coming with it — makes you a participant in a racist conspiracy theory.

See how the game is played? If you try to talk about this issue, you’re a bigot, but if smug leftists on cable news want to repeatedly call it “exciting,” that’s completely fine.

And it would be one thing if Cooper and Ramos were just discussing this dispassionately, with a neutral tone. Instead, one of CNN’s most famous faces openly celebrated having one race minimized and yes, demographically replaced.

If you haven’t yet realized the staggering double-standard of this, try an experiment. Imagine for a moment that a right-leaning journalist — let’s say Tucker Carlson — suggested that it would be an “exciting evolution” if the black population declined.

Or, imagine if someone declared how “exciting” it would be for millions of white migrants to pour into Mexico and make Hispanics a voting minority in that nation. If a conservative celebrated one race pushing the other out, they’d be rightly ostracized or fired.

But not Cooper, and not CNN. They get a special pass.

Noticing that something is shifting and that elites like Cooper seem to be promoting it is not a “conspiracy theory,” and pretending so prevents honest discussion by good people on all sides of the political spectrum.

