CNN's Cuomo: Police Reform Won't Come Until White Kids Are Killed

White kids need to die in order for police reform to take hold, according to CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo on Friday criticized the slow pace of change amid new high-profile shootings in Minnesota and Chicago in which the victims were non-white.

“Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they’ll change. Your kids start getting killed, white people’s kids start getting killed,” he said in a video published by Mediaite.

During his monologue, Cuomo mimicked a hypothetical white parent speaking as he said, “’What is going on with these police? Maybe we shouldn’t even have police.’”

He then spoke back to his hypothetical parent, saying “That kind of mania, that kind of madness, that will be you.”

If black Americans get guns and form their own militias, he said, “You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the ’60s.”

An analysis of police shootings published by Statista.com showed that of 213 police shootings in 2021, 50 victims were whites, 112 were of an undetermined race, and 50 were black.

The website reported that in 2020, 457 police shooting victims were white against 241 who were black with 126 having their race not known.

Many pushed back against Cuomo.

“How many more? Die of the pandemic, dying from police shootings. George Floyd, Daunte Wright. I wonder if you’ll remember their names six months from now because they’ll be replaced by so many others,” Cuomo said, as Fox News reported.

Cuomo said victims who interact with police are too often the focus of attention.

“Why do that? Because you wanna make the problem them,” he said. “Takes the onus off the idea that you’re wrong about policing needing to change.”

“Forget that police are trained to deal with non-compliance with force that is not lethal. Hey, comply or die,” Cuomo said.

