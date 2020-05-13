The liberal media is so obsessed with bashing conservatives, they even contradict their own reporting in the process.

On April 15, CNN’s Chris Cuomo presented “breaking news” on his “Cuomo Prime Time” show that America was exploring the possibility that the coronavirus emerged from a Chinese lab rather than a wet market.

He said that “we know very little” about the origins of the virus and that it is a “mystery for us.” Hence, he presented this American investigation as a legitimate story to follow, News Busters reported.

Yet Cuomo’s own report did not prevent him from taking the opposite, indignant view less than a month later when he manufactured an opportunity to ridicule Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

On Monday, Cuomo played a clip from the April 14 edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“The Chinese may have unleashed a global pandemic on the rest of us. … Funded in part by you, by U.S. taxpayers, through the National Institutes of Health,” Carlson said in a pair of clips spliced together.

Cuomo characterized Carlson’s argument as “China bad, China scary, China make virus to kill us.”

However, the Fox host did not say the virus was made by the Chinese but only addressed how the virus had broken out of China, adversely impacting many countries around the globe.

Cuomo and his fellow liberal reporters have been engaging in a campaign to smear any conservative who mentions the Chinese origins of the pandemic as somehow bigots or racists.

When progressives reference China, they think of themselves as noble and thorough reporters. If analysts or politicians on the right refer to China during this pandemic, they are vilified.

On Monday, a similar incident occurred in the White House Rose Garden when CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang implied Trump was a racist simply because he responded to her question by saying she needs to “ask China” why so many people around the world are dying of COVID-19.

She asked the president if he was telling her “specifically” as a reporter of Asian-American descent to ask China. Trump was simply responding to her question, not referencing her ethnic identity. He was so exasperated with the media that he ended the news briefing abruptly.

The American intelligence community has confirmed that they do not believe the coronavirus “was manmade or genetically modified” but are exploring whether the outbreak of the pandemic was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, The Wall Street Journal reported on April 30.

The Chinese government has exerted control over research by its scientists into the origins of the pandemic, CNN reported. And Chinese officials are stalling the investigation, according to the most recent information obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

Journalists should be probing the origins of the outbreak, wherever the facts lead, even if another nation is found to be guilty of gross negligence or willful malevolence.

But for leftists, only the United States can and should be held accountable for any errors or wrongdoing.

Other nations should be allowed to present their version of events without contradiction, according to Cuomo and his progressive kind.

That’s not journalism; that’s globalist ideology masquerading as news.

If Cuomo wants to be a shoddy reporter, that is his choice. He can at least remember that if he wants to sound convincing he should not so blatantly contradict himself within a month on videotape.

Now, he looks plain ridiculous.

