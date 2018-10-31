SECTIONS
Media Watch Politics US News
Print

CNN’s Don Lemon: ‘The Biggest Terror Threat in This Country is White Men’

CNN's Don LemonCNN screen shotCNN's Don Lemon is being criticized for what many on the right believe is a racist comment. (CNN screen shot)

By Randy DeSoto
at 1:28pm
Print

CNN host Don Lemon declared Monday night that “the biggest terror threat in this country is white men” and “there is no travel ban on them.”

Lemon’s pronouncement came during a handoff between his program and fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo.

“I keep trying to point out to people, and not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity…” Lemon said prior to doing what he said he wouldn’t do.

“But we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else,” the CNN personality continued. “Some people who are marching, you know, towards the border, like it’s imminent.”

He argued the last time there was a caravan toward the U.S. border, most of them “tuckered out” before they reached it.

TRENDING: Fox News Crushes CNN and MSNBC Combined in Ratings Race

“So, we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them,” Lemon concluded. “There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban on … you know, they had the Muslim ban. There is no white guy ban.”

“So what do we do about that?” Lemon asked.

Do you think Lemon’s comment was racist?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Many on the right highlighted that the CNN host not only contradicted himself, but engaged in bigotry toward an entire race.

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis tweeted the clip captioning it, “We have to stop demonizing people based on race or ethnicity and also white men are terrorists. This is CNN.”

Fox News commentator Todd Starnes asked, “Is that unadulterated racism or bigotry?”

RELATED: Fox News Crushes CNN and MSNBC Combined in Ratings Race

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume added, “I could hardly believe he actually said that, but the video shows he certainly did. Remarkable.”

Political strategist Chuck Callesto tweeted, “Take out the words ‘WHITE MEN’ and REPLACE them with ‘BLACK MEN’ and see how fast the HOST who says this GETS FIRED…Race BAITING at it’s FINEST… DEMS feed on DIVISION.”

The conservative advocacy group For America, in a Twitter post with the video, wrote, “Dear @CNN, You can’t fight racism when you employ a racist list Don Lemon.”

On his program Monday night, Lemon also said, “I don’t see Democrats killing people” over politics, which congressional baseball shooting victim House Majority Whip Steve Scalise found to be a surprising claim.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Robert S. Mueller III, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, speaks at the International Conference on Cyber Security on Aug. 8, 2013, in New York City.Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Mueller Alleges Women Were Offered Money by Opponents To ‘Make False Claims’

Randy DeSoto

ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Scalise Reacts After CNN’s Don Lemon Says ‘I Don’t See Democrats Killing’ Over Politics

Steven Beyer

A Mexican Federal Police officer asks migrants to dismount from the crowded back of a truck in the Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

General in Charge of Border Response Warns This Migrant Caravan Is ‘Different’

Jack Davis

Minnesota Republican Rep. Jason Lewis just picked up two big endorsements from labor unions that supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.Jason Lews / Facebook screen shot

Huge Hillary-Supporting Unions Flip, Fully Endorse Republican

Randy DeSoto

CNN interviews Ambassador Ron Dermer.Sarah Edwards / YouTube screen shot

Israeli Ambassador Sets the Record Straight When CNN Pulls Trump into Pittsburgh Shooting

Steven Beyer

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki HaleyLev Radin / Shutterstock

Nikki Haley Highlights the Hypocrisy of Blaming Trump for Pittsburgh Shooting – ‘Have Some Respect’

Randy DeSoto

Hillary Clinton makes racist joke@MattBatzel / Twitter screen shot

Hillary Makes Racist Joke About Booker, Holder, ‘They All Look Alike’

RealClearInvestigations

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

DOJ Ties Trump FISA Release to Obstruction

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.