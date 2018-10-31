CNN’s Don Lemon: ‘The Biggest Terror Threat in This Country is White Men’

CNN host Don Lemon declared Monday night that “the biggest terror threat in this country is white men” and “there is no travel ban on them.”

Lemon’s pronouncement came during a handoff between his program and fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo.

“I keep trying to point out to people, and not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity…” Lemon said prior to doing what he said he wouldn’t do.

“But we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else,” the CNN personality continued. “Some people who are marching, you know, towards the border, like it’s imminent.”

He argued the last time there was a caravan toward the U.S. border, most of them “tuckered out” before they reached it.

“So, we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them,” Lemon concluded. “There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban on … you know, they had the Muslim ban. There is no white guy ban.”

“So what do we do about that?” Lemon asked.

Don Lemon: “I keep trying to point out to people not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity.” Don Lemon literally seconds later: “: “We have to… realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men.”pic.twitter.com/M8ffxbiUjO — CRTV (@CRTV) October 31, 2018

Many on the right highlighted that the CNN host not only contradicted himself, but engaged in bigotry toward an entire race.

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis tweeted the clip captioning it, “We have to stop demonizing people based on race or ethnicity and also white men are terrorists. This is CNN.”

Fox News commentator Todd Starnes asked, “Is that unadulterated racism or bigotry?”

CNN’s @donlemon: “The biggest terror threat in this country is white men.” Is that unadulterated racism or bigotry? — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 30, 2018

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume added, “I could hardly believe he actually said that, but the video shows he certainly did. Remarkable.”

Political strategist Chuck Callesto tweeted, “Take out the words ‘WHITE MEN’ and REPLACE them with ‘BLACK MEN’ and see how fast the HOST who says this GETS FIRED…Race BAITING at it’s FINEST… DEMS feed on DIVISION.”

The conservative advocacy group For America, in a Twitter post with the video, wrote, “Dear @CNN, You can’t fight racism when you employ a racist like Don Lemon.”

On his program Monday night, Lemon also said, “I don’t see Democrats killing people” over politics, which congressional baseball shooting victim House Majority Whip Steve Scalise found to be a surprising claim.

