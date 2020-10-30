CNN's Don Lemon Compares Trump Supporters to Addicts Who 'Have To Hit Rock Bottom'

Two CNN hosts criticized Donald Trump’s supporters Thursday night, with one admitting to cutting out of his life former friends, who he compared to addicts, because they back the president.

CNN host Don Lemon’s diatribe, where he confessed to ridding himself of some friends who support Trump and called them “too far gone,” came on the heels of host Chris Cuomo — the brother of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — blaming attendance at Trump rallies for coronavirus transmission.

“Look at what’s happening to them, we have to help them!” Cuomo said, claiming people were dying from COVID-19 because of Trump’s “own d— rallies.”

“You know what the sad thing is, I’ll be honest with you, I have many people who I love in my life,” Lemon began. “I come from a red state, I’ve lived in several red states.

“There are a lot of friends who I had to really get rid of because they are so nonsensical when it comes to this issue,” Lemon continued. “They have every single talking point that they hear on state TV and that they hear from this president, they repeat it and they are blinded by it.”

Lemon and Cuomo carried on their banter, with the former reminding the latter that Lemon was “goosing” Cuomo recently about the viewpoints of those he cut from his life.

“Here’s the thing, I had to get rid of them because they are too far gone,” Lemon divulged.

“I try and I try and I try, they’ll say something really stupid and then I’ll show them the science and I’ll give them the information and they still repeat those talking points and all the while, the state was a hot spot,” he said.

Lemon also looked back during his Thursday night tirade to figures he claimed were from Wednesday about red states, alleging those areas have experienced an uptick in coronavirus transmission versus blue states.

“There’s more transmission obviously where people are closer to together, and so now the red states are the problem,” Lemon surmised.

Lemon, who asserted in August that Trump supporters need to be “deprogrammed” before they vote, quickly returned, however, to denouncing those he previously allowed in his safe space, stating, “And I just had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you just have to let them go.”

He turned to Cuomo, who stared blankly at the camera and nodded slightly as Lemon asked, “I think that they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right?”

“They have to want to get help, they have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, they have to want to be responsible, not only for other people’s lives, but for their lives,” Lemon spewed.

“It’s so sad and I don’t know if after this I will ever be able to go back and be friends with those people, because at a certain point you just say, ‘They’re too far gone and I gotta let them go,'” Lemon added dryly.

Lemon would be willing to forgive, he said. If “they’re willing to come back and if they’re willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms, but I can’t do it anymore,” the host claimed.

Lemon’s comments were not well received by many on social media:

They seriously sound like abusers trying to tell the abused why it’s the abused fault that they abuse them. Sick AF — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) October 30, 2020

State T.V. ? Lemon’s lost it — David Doane (@David_Doane) October 30, 2020

Who does he think he is fooling. The guy has hated people on the right long before Trump came around — ⭐America First 4 Trump 🇺🇸⭐ (@iamdeeza2) October 30, 2020

“Who does he think he’s fooling?” one user tweeted. “The guy has hated people on the right long before Trump came around.”

