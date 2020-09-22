When your ideas are so far to the left that even Chris Cuomo thinks they’re radical, you may have gone too far.

That’s what happened during a CNN segment on Monday night. Don Lemon suggested that Democrats must “blow up the entire system” if a Trump Supreme Court nominee is confirmed by the Senate before the November election — a suggestion that stunned even the very liberal Cuomo.

“We’re going to have to blow up the entire system,” Lemon told his CNN colleague.

“I don’t know about that,” Cuomo responded.

Lemon went on to attack the Electoral College.

“And you know what we’re going to have to do …. Honestly, from what your closing argument is, you’re gonna have to get rid of the Electoral College. Because the people–“

“I don’t see it,” Cuomo interjected.

“Because the minority in this country decides who the judges are and they decide who the president is. Is that fair?” Lemon asked.

Do you think abolishing the Electoral College would be a crazy idea?

“Well you need a constitutional amendment to do that,” Cuomo said.

“And if Democrats, if Joe Biden wins, Democrats can stack the courts, and they can do that amendment and they can get it passed,” Lemon argued.

“Well you need two-thirds vote in the Congress and three-quarters of the state legislatures,” Cuomo said, clearly incredulous at Lemon’s radical assertion.

“They may be able to do that,” Lemon said.

“Maybe,” Cuomo conceded, still apparently incredulous.

Lemon suggested stacking the courts and amending the Constitution with an infuriating tone of moral superiority. It seems incredible that even someone as far left as Lemon truly believes not only that Joe Biden will be elected president but also that he will have enough congressional and state support to amend the Constitution.

As Cuomo pointed out, it takes a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and the House of Representatives (or a constitutional convention) and ratification by three-quarters of the states to enact an amendment. That’s an extremely high bar, especially when the two major political parties are so ideologically divided.

The left is having a massive collective meltdown over Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and the Supreme Court seat left vacant in her wake. They seem to honestly believe that Republicans, by holding a hearing on a Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year, are complete hypocrites who are rewriting the Constitution by their actions.

Yes, McConnell refused to allow Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland a hearing in 2016. However, the circumstances were markedly different: First, Obama was term-limited and not up for re-election; second, the Senate and the presidency were held by different parties.

If McConnell is a hypocrite for supposedly changing his opinion, so are the Democrats. Democrats from Obama to Biden, from Nancy Pelosi to Ginsberg herself, said in 2016 that a president’s Supreme Court nominee should get a Senate hearing even in an election year.

Now, many on the left are threatening more rioting and violence, stacking the Supreme Court with additional justices, and even adding states to claim more senators if a Trump pick is confirmed in advance of November’s election.

Admittedly, it’s hard to take their comments seriously, as the left was threatening all of that even before Ginsburg’s death.

Nevertheless, Lemon’s comments expose exactly what the left wants: to tear down the systems that have served this country for over 200 years in order to create a government that will allow them to ram through a radical anti-American agenda.

And all in reaction to the president and Senate simply doing their jobs.

It’s clear that the left has completely abandoned the Constitution, as well as any pretense of belief in the ideals on which America was founded.

Lemon’s comments are so insane that even Chris Cuomo can’t get behind them. Unfortunately, much of the left (or at least the loudest leftist voices) agree that the country should be razed if the leftist agenda isn’t adopted wholesale.

“Blowing up the system,” including abolishing the Electoral College, isn’t a fringe idea. It’s become a mainstream talking point of the modern left.

That’s extremely concerning, to say the least.

