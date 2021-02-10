As if impeachment weren’t bad enough, now the country gets lectured by Don Lemon – on respect for law enforcement.

The most tiresome personality on the network that bills itself as “most trusted name in news” took his viewers to a new depth Tuesday with a spin on the opening of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that was obviously meant to stoke the now-standard feeling of superiority among the liberal elites who sneer at Trump supporters.

But all it really did was show up the leftist hypocrisy.

CNN’s @donlemon says Trump supporters cannot tell others to ‘respect police officers.’ That’s ironic coming out of his mouth. Don is the one who gives a platform to anti-police rioters and supports defunding the men and women in blue! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 10, 2021

After opening a segment with footage of the Jan. 6 incursion into the U.S. Capitol, Lemon launched into a diatribe on the apparent assumption — or delusion — that some Trump supporters were actually watching his show as it aired. (The conservative website TrulyTimes has the video here, with a piece by Breitbart TV video editor Pam Key.)

“’Blue Lives Matter,’ huh? ‘Law and order,’ ‘law and order,’ ‘blue lives matter,’ ‘respect the flags,’ ‘respect law enforcement,’” Lemon said, adopting the kind of deep-chested voice liberals assume for conservative men. “‘Why don’t you just comply.'”

“Don’t you dare even say that again if you can stand by after that video and give Donald Trump, of all people, Donald Trump … and his mob a pass.

“If you can do that, I don’t ever want to hear that again. I don’t want to hear that from you. I don’t want to hear ‘family values’ from you. I don’t want to hear ‘respect police officers’ from you. I don’t want to hear it. No moral high ground to stand on. Look who is on your side there.”

To reiterate a point that’s been made repeatedly, 74 million Americans voted for Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election (virtually none of whom, in all likelihood, watch Lemon’s program, so it’s a matter of curiosity whom he was actually addressing as “you.”) Participation in the mob involved in the Capitol incursion was a minuscule percentage of that number. Judging the entire Trump base of support from the actions of a small group on one day is a mistake only a liberal could make.

(CNN’s equally liberal Anderson Cooper made the same generalization, as Key reported at Breitbart.)

Even in a time when conservatives are leaving Twitter, there was plenty of social media pushback.

COME ON MAN!!! #DoubleStandardLeft & #DoubleStandardDemocrats if they didn’t have double standards they’d have no standards at all!!! #Hypocrites — StephanieT313 🇺🇸🥾⛺️📸🏜 (@StephanieT313) February 10, 2021

I don’t know of anyone that either respects or listens to @donlemon. His opinions and views, don’t reflect ours, as a nation or as Americans of all ethnic backgrounds. CNN’s dwindling audience is largely due to their continued employment of Lemon and Chris Cuomo.#TurnItOff — Patriot Shaman (@Sherry72836352) February 10, 2021

The actions of a handful of people shouldn’t represent the other uninvolved 75 million. Epstein supported democrats. He raped children. Should we now consider all democrats dangerous pedophiles? — Glitter (@Glitter71548943) February 10, 2021

DEMOCRATS RIOT ALL SUMMER LONG BIDEN SUPPORTS BLM & ANTIFA DEMOCRATS ARE LOOKING REAL BAD!!! — AMTC (@femmegrl) February 10, 2021

Literally any reasonably aware American who’s watched politics in the past five years knows it’s ludicrous for Lemon to claim the mob battling the Capitol Police that day is somehow representative of the great swath of Americans who thought Trump was a better choice than a doddering, almost certainly corrupt Joe Biden to occupy the White House.

The events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are regrettable, but they don’t make that choice any less valid. And even if they give liberals like Lemon an opening to scold, they don’t change the overriding reality.

There’s a reason Trump won the endorsement of the vast majority of law enforcement officers in the run-up to the presidential election, including the National Association of Police Organizations and the National Latino Police Officers Association as well as law enforcement at the state and local level.

In fact, it was one of the most telling moments of the Sept. 29 presidential debate when Trump challenged Biden to name one law enforcement group that supported him. Biden had no real answer.

Americans of all political persuasions know that, and they know why. As the riots of 2020 showed, the American left has developed an antipathy toward law enforcement so deep that it ignores reality. When mobs of looters and arsonists wreaked destruction on the nation’s cities, for example, leftists responded with “defund the police” ideas that are dead on arrival in saner parts of the country. (And don’t work out so well when they’re actually tried.)

But Don Lemon sees fit to address his network’s shrinking audience and accuse Trump supporters of disrespect for the law?

The national embarrassment of a second spurious impeachment trial for Trump is bad enough.

Being lectured by the likes of Don Lemon — or Anderson Cooper — about what political side in this country actually respects the law and law enforcement is a punishment no people deserve.

But it does show up the left in its hypocrisy – and in its own words.

