CNN's Expose on Family Forced to 'Flee' Florida Epically Backfires, Becomes 'Perfect Ad' for State

CNN got ratioed on Twitter after posting a disingenuous sob story about a liberal family claiming they were forced to “flee” Florida because Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis banned sex-change procedures for children.

“I never thought that I would have to flee a state for the good of my children,” Tiffiney and Kelly McKee told CNN on Wednesday.

“We’re absolutely moving because of the political climate and the laws in Florida,” she said. “We didn’t want to move.”

The McKees have two sons, one of whom is confused about his gender and claims to be a girl.

Tori McKee said he started taking hormone blockers shortly after age 12 when he learned about transgenderism.

“I was very relieved when we decided to leave,” he told CNN. “I had never really heard that much about trans people until I was, like, 11 or 12. I didn’t even know trans people existed. I started hormone blockers pretty soon after that.”

Tori’s father said his son was nearly suicidal before undergoing hormone treatments but is now more outgoing.

Laura Campbell of the creepily named Free Mom Hugs Florida said in the clip, “I really think if you were to ask a member of a trans family, they would tell you they go to bed at night dreaming of how to get out of this state.”

In May, DeSantis signed legislation that bans sex-change procedures on children.

Under Florida’s Senate Bill 254, minors cannot undergo gender transition measures such as hormone therapy, puberty blockers or genital mutilation.

“With my signature, Florida permanently prohibits genital mutilating surgical procedures and experimental puberty blockers for minors,” the governor and now Republican presidential candidate tweeted when he signed the bill into law.

Predictably, liberals who fetishize transgenderism torched DeSantis for trying to protect the fragile mental and physical health of children.

Meanwhile, CNN’s contrived “exposé” demonizing the governor and Florida got roasted on Twitter.

As of Friday morning, the tweet had more than 16,000 responses — most of which mocked the liberal network and the McKees — compared with only about 2,300 retweets and 3,400 “likes.”

Some users said the story is an excellent marketing campaign for the Sunshine State.

“This clip validates why many parents moved to Florida,” businessman and author Patrick Bet-David tweeted. “Normal parents who don’t want to their child to be prescribed puberty blockers.

“This is a perfect ad for Ron DeSantis.”

Others were disgusted that parents would support dangerous gender procedures on their children.

Some commenters speculated the family might move to the left-wing cesspool of California, which countless people have fled because of its prohibitive cost of living and rampant crime.

Florida is on one end of this chart & California the other.

It is mind-boggling for any reasonable person — let alone an entire political party — to shriek that impressionable children should be allowed to undergo bodily mutilation or take “gender-altering” drugs on a whim.

There are minimum age requirements for most medical or cosmetic procedures, including getting your ears pierced or undergoing plastic surgery. Even hardcore leftists don’t claim these restrictions are tyrannical.

So why do they insist that allowing children to take hormone-altering drugs or undergo surgical procedures that leave them mutilated for life is oppressive?

