CNN's Harry Enten Dumps Cold Water on Dems' Senate Hopes: They Have a 'Math Problem'

Democrats who dream of a blue wave in the 2026 midterms might want to temper their expectations.

So said CNN data guru Harry Enten.

On Wednesday morning, Enten joined anchor John Berman to discuss the impact of recent polling on Democrats’ hopes of winning back the Senate, which, according to Enten, presents Democrats with a significant “math problem.”

“Right now,” Enten said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “the math, simply put, isn’t there for them.”

“It’s a math problem,” the excitable data guru reemphasized moments later. “It is a math problem.”

Enten then proceeded to analyze recent New York Times/Siena polling results in five different states.

While Democrats held a seven-point lead in North Carolina, the race in Texas between Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic state Rep. James Talarico shows a tie.

Elsewhere, Republicans led by two points in Iowa and Alaska, and by three points in Ohio.

“So that gets you one seat,” Enten said in his usual emphatic way. “But of course you need four seats. And on this board: red, red, red — close races and a tie. You’re at one. You’re not yet to four.”

Then, the data guru analyzed the Senate race in Maine.

While the New York Times/Siena poll showed controversial Democrat Graham Platner with a two-point lead over incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a recent Fox News poll gave Collins a three-point lead.

Again, Enten said, Democrats cannot count on picking up a seat even in that relative Democrat stronghold.

The issue for Democrats, he noted, lies in generic polling data.

“Problem is the fundamentals… Median of key 6 states: GOP with +6 on generic ballot. 53% say Dem party too far left,” he wrote in an accompanying post on X, which effectively summarized his on-air analysis.

Finally, Enten said, prediction markets have shifted eight points in Republicans’ favor since May 1.

“Look, Democrats have a shot here,” the data guru concluded. “There are seats on the table, but the fundamentals are against them. And right now there’s only one of the seats where they need to be. The mathematical problem is there for Democrats at this point. They, simply put, have a statistical math problem.”

Right now, Dems have a math problem in taking back the Senate. They need a net pickup of 4 seats & lead in 1 GOP held seat (NC). Rest are ties or GOP ahead. Problem is the fundamentals…. Median of key 6 states: GOP with +6 on generic ballot. 53% say Dem party too far left. pic.twitter.com/FUdQRfXIAB — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 1, 2026

According to the latest RealClearPolling aggregate of polls, those Senate races do look close.

Moreover, as reflected in the prediction market Enten cited, momentum in those races appears to have shifted Republican of late.

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