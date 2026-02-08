Chief CNN Analyst: Not One Racial Group in America Is Falling for the Dems' Lies on Voter ID Laws

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Tuesday that a racially diverse array of Americans support requiring photo identification to vote, despite Democratic claims that the requirement is racist.

While Republicans have championed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, Democratic lawmakers have labeled it as a “voter suppression” bill that would disenfranchise Americans who lack easy access to citizenship documents, such as a U.S. passport or birth certificate.

Enten noted on “CNN News Central” that Americans of different parties and races were aligned with rapper Nicki Minaj, who posted her support for voter ID requirements in a Sunday X post.

🚨NEW: CNN’s Harry Enten: “A photo ID to vote is not controversial in this country. It is not controversial by party — and it is not controversial by race. The vast majority of Americans agree with @NICKIMINAJ.” @DailyCaller https://t.co/IGtKg3lsmo pic.twitter.com/9QteRAeLmn — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 3, 2026

“What’s the racial breakdown on this? Because I think a lot of people make the argument that people of color, non-white Americans have a harder time procuring a photo ID to vote,” Enten said. “But even here, take a look here, favor photo ID to vote: 85 percent of white people favor it, 82 percent of Latino, 76 percent of black Americans favor it.”

“So the bottom line is this: Voter ID is not controversial in this country. A photo ID to vote is not controversial in this country,” he continued.

“It is not controversial by party, and it is not controversial by race. The vast majority of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj that, in fact, you should have a photo ID to be able to vote.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the SAVE Act, which is endorsed by many black and Hispanic Republicans, as “nothing more than Jim Crow 2.0” during Monday remarks on the Senate floor.

“If you are a minority that wants a voter ID, apparently you are for racist policies according to @SenSchumer,” Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna retorted in a Monday X post.

The SAVE Act passed the House in April, but has since stalled in the Senate. Only four Democrats joined Republicans to pass the legislation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.