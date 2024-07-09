CNN's Jake Tapper Dumbfounded After Reading Nonsensical Quote from Biden On-Air

Conservatives are simply smarter than leftists.

But the superlatives don’t end there. Conservatives are funnier, better with words, less racist and, oh yes, much better informed than their leftist counterparts.

That last comparison was laid bare for the world to see when President Joe Biden almost literally slept-walked through the first presidential debate on June 27.

The disastrous performance was quite the “Emperor’s New Clothes” moment for Biden, as everyone — everyone — saw the clear cognitive decline of the incumbent president on a world stage.

For conservatives, who have been paying attention, Biden’s debate debacle was the crowning jewel of a steady and disastrous decline.

It was a culmination of years’ worth of gaffes, misstatements, verbal fumbles and tall tales from the 81-year-old president.

In other words, it shouldn’t have been a surprise at all that Biden demonstrated the grace of a comatose gazelle during that debate.

And yet, if you partook in any schadenfreude watched the reaction from leftists after Biden’s debate disaster, it’s almost as if they finally lifted their heads out of the sand to see what every non-leftist American can see as clear as his or her inflated grocery bill.

This real-time epiphany from the liberal media has been going on for weeks, and one example of this came from the very same network that hosted the debate.

CNN host Jake Tapper — a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump — exhibited just how little he pays attention to anything outside of his echo chamber when he was publicly flabbergasted that Biden could barely string a coherent sentence together.

(Seriously. Anyone who doesn’t lick the boots of Democrats has long known that Biden can’t speak, talk or communicate very well, at all, these days.)

Tapper tried to read a Biden statement on Monday, to no avail.

After citing a CNN poll that found 72 percent of voters say Biden is “too old” to do the job, the CNN host tried to explain away this disaster by implying “Democratic elites” were willfully ignorant about the incumbent’s decline.

“Voters have been saying this for quite a long time,” he said, his words dripping with irony. “The reality is the Democratic elites are mostly late to acknowledge these age and ability issues compared to the rest of the public.

“The elites have been forced to reckon with it after the debate just 11 days ago.”

Tapper then pivoted to a clip that showed Biden speaking to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

“Look at my career,” the president told Scarborough. “I’ve not had many of those [debate] nights. It was a terrible night and I, I, I really regret it happened.

“But the fact of the matter is, how, how can you assure you’re going be out on, you know … [incoherent mumbling] on your way to go to, you know, work tomorrow?

“Age, age wasn’t, you know, the idea that I’m too old.”

CNN’s ⁦@jaketapper⁩ reads an incoherent Biden quote from Morning Joe word-for-word: “That sound bite is supposed to be reassuring” pic.twitter.com/friVDsJis9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 8, 2024

Woof.

Tapper then tried to unpack the “incoherent mumbling” part of Biden’s conversation, and it left him in an incredulous state.

“Keep in mind, that soundbite is supposed to be reassuring to those Democratic supporters who have gone wobbly,” the CNN host explained, while still refusing to acknowledge that he was as much of a blind supporter of Biden as these “elites” he wants to blame.

“Many Democratic officials with whom I’ve spoken are worried that President Biden and his family and his inner circle appear to be in complete denial,” Tapper said.

Well, yeah.

Biden’s inner orbit is definitely in complete denial because they’ve been propped up by establishment shills like Tapper.

Having Tapper and his ilk realize that now while they try furiously to deflect blame should tell you everything you need to know about the liberal media.

