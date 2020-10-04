In the wake of President Donald Trump’s positive COVID test and subsequent hospitalization, many critics chose to slow or stop attacks against him out of respect for his health and office.

Even former Vice President Joe Biden, the man directly competing against Trump, said he would pull ads criticizing the president from the airwaves.

While Trump is in Walter Reed National National Medical Center, this appears to be how many critics are handling the matter.

Unfortunately, all you have to do is turn on CNN to see examples of those who are not only keeping up attacks on the president, but making them more targeted than ever.

Viewers of Jake Tapper’s “State of the Union” saw proof of this firsthand as the host launched into a tirade against Trump Sunday morning.

The CNN host claimed that the president “undermined” the responses to the novel coronavirus, hurting Americans struggling to live in the pandemic.

Tapper then linked Trump’s coronavirus infection and that of other top Republican leaders to an event held by the president last week. It has not been confirmed that the event, an introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, led to any infections.

It didn’t seem to slow the CNN personality, who claimed future generations would struggle to make sense of politicians attending the event.

Tapper eventually pivoted and targeted the hospitalized president himself.

“Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures,” Tapper said. “Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance. The same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us.

“Get well. And please, for the rest of us that don’t get to go to Walter Reed — get well and get it together.”

Watch Tapper’s attack below:

CNN’s @jaketapper: “Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures. Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance. The same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us … Get well and get it together” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/XXA5uC91Ea — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 4, 2020

Unfortunately for Tapper and others who apparently relish the president’s battle with COVID, physicians say the president’s condition is improving.

While attacks against the ailing president may fly on CNN, an increasing number of other companies are taking a stand against the darker examples.

Now, wishing for the death of President Trump will land users in trouble on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

While Trump could return to the White House as soon as Monday, there’s no way to know at this point if he’s completely out of the woods.

It remains to be seen whether attacks against him will increase or remain respectfully low.

