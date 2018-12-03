CNN’s John Avlon Says Voter Fraud in a Congressional District May Lead to Special Election

CNN senior political analyst John Avlon said a credible case of voter fraud has been discovered in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District and may end up triggering a special election.

“New Day” host John Berman began a Monday segment by calling voter fraud a “figment of President Trump’s imagination” before turning to Avlon for the rundown.

“Voter fraud: You know it’s one of President Trump’s favorite boogeyman,” Avlon said.

“He called it out before the midterm elections, launched a commission to find it, and repeatedly blamed it without evidence for losing the 2016 popular vote.

“But voter fraud is vanishingly rare in the United States.”

Avlon said a viable case of voter fraud is big news.

“It’s big news that voter fraud is being credibly alleged in one North Carolina congressional race and wait for it — fingers are pointing at the Republican campaign,” he said.

Avlon said Republican Mark Harris won by a close margin of 905 votes over Democrat Dan McCready, but is now having his victory called into question.

“Late last week the North Carolina board of elections voted across party lines to postpone certification of Harris as the winner. Something is rotten in the North Carolina ninth,” he continued.

To back up his point, Avlon claimed certain rural counties saw a dropoff in black absentee voting.

Forty percent of requested ballots were never returned, he said.

“All this is shady and definitely deserving of further investigation,” he said.

“The vote for the Republican has so many irregularities that there could end up being a new election, which is possibly why we haven’t hear boo about it from the president yet.”

But some social media users weren’t buying it.

I guess when the DemocRats call out voter fraud, it’s real and must be investigated. Why not investigate the Arizona election……….? — Navy Chief Mike (@Michael52609757) December 3, 2018

