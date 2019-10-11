CNN's LGBT Townhall Blows Up In Its Face as Chris Cuomo Comes Under Fire for Harmless Joke

It shouldn’t have been surprising that CNN’s LGBT town hall for the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates blew up in the network’s face. In fact, the surprise would have been if it didn’t.

There were plenty of woker-than-thou moments to be had during the night, including multiple prepubescent transgender children being trotted out and protesters interrupting the proceedings to make their grievances known to a national audience.

In fact, the two didn’t even have to be separate from one another:

And if that wasn’t enough, consider the massive social media eruption over a harmless joke made by moderator Chris Cuomo.

I suppose Cuomo should have known what was coming. This event wasn’t the time for jests. One wrong move and you were going to find yourself upon the pyre of the Twitter outrage mob.

Most of the candidates managed to avoid controversy since that was basically their primary mission Thursday night. (Joe Biden failed at that; more on that later, although this should hardly surprise anyone.)

Cuomo, however, managed to get himself into hot water right off the bat when California Sen. Kamala Harris began by doing the most woke thing she could do: giving her preferred gender pronouns: “she, her and hers.”

And that’s when Cuomo said the least-woke thing he possibly could: “Mine too.”

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris panders to CNN’s LGBT town hall, says: “My pronouns are ‘she/her/hers'” CNN’s Chris Cuomo mocks her: “Mine too!” pic.twitter.com/aXX3HNkVLp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

Ruh-roh. You know what a harmless joke leads to in Twitter-land:

YUCK. @ChrisCuomo just made a joke that his pronouns are She/Her/Hers. Bigotry isn’t cute especially at an #EqualityTownHall. — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) October 11, 2019

I think Chris Cuomo was going for what I’m sure he thought was a harmless joke and I don’t think he intended harm, but that was really not a great look.#EqualityTownHall — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 11, 2019

Dear @ChrisCuomo, people’s pronouns are not a punchline. In a year where LGBTQ Americans are finally being recognized on the national Presidential stage, making jokes about gender pronouns is beneath your dignity. Please do better in the future. #EqualityTownHall — National Center for Lesbian Rights (@NCLRights) October 11, 2019

You know what happens next. As certainly as the monsoon rains come to India or a social media influencer comes to one of those places serving Japanese soufflé pancakes, a groveling apology from Cuomo was on its way.

“PLEASE READ: When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her’s, I said mine too. I should not have,” he tweeted.

“I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall.”

PLEASE READ: When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her’s, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 11, 2019

This sounds every bit as heartfelt as one of those statements from a hostage video, and all for a joke that didn’t require an apology. Was it funny? Not particularly. Offensive? Not particularly.

If anything, the guy who should have been apologizing for his performance Thursday is — and this should be as surprising as the existence of a post-credits scene in a Marvel movie — former Vice President Joe Biden.

Witness this bit of strange pandering involving CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who is gay:

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden nearly kisses CNN’s Anderson Cooper during CNN’s LGBT town hall event pic.twitter.com/7oRGV9DVom — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

Or witness this bit of strange pandering, again involving Cooper:

Joe Biden trails off after using the phrase “when I came out” and Anderson Cooper jokes that he figured it out a while ago pic.twitter.com/Sg1sXMu8G0 — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 11, 2019

Hope you put the kids to bed before this one:

Joe Biden: “San Francisco is all about gay…gay bath houses and 24/7 sex”You know that inner voice people have? That’s Joe’s outer voice. His inner voice is an empty hamster wheel that spins squeakily the wind. pic.twitter.com/ivq6asIFcE — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) October 11, 2019

Now, I’d just like to draw your attention to this: Joe Biden has a problem with being perceived as both out-of-touch and touchy. So what he does is get a little too close to Anderson Cooper twice to prove how cool he is with LGBT people all while making the remarks you saw above.

Any apology from Biden? Nope.

All I’m saying is this: If Joe Biden isn’t apologizing, Chris Cuomo shouldn’t be either.

