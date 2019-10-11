SECTIONS
CNN's LGBT Townhall Blows Up In Its Face as Chris Cuomo Comes Under Fire for Harmless Joke

Democratic presidential hopeful and California Sen. Kamala Harris speaks on stage alongside CNN moderator Chris Cuomo during a town hall devoted to LGBT issues.Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential hopeful and California Sen. Kamala Harris speaks on stage alongside CNN moderator Chris Cuomo during a town hall devoted to LGBT issues at The Novo in Los Angeles on Oct.10, 2019. (Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

By C. Douglas Golden
Published October 11, 2019 at 10:46am
It shouldn’t have been surprising that CNN’s LGBT town hall for the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates blew up in the network’s face. In fact, the surprise would have been if it didn’t.

There were plenty of woker-than-thou moments to be had during the night, including multiple prepubescent transgender children being trotted out and protesters interrupting the proceedings to make their grievances known to a national audience.

In fact, the two didn’t even have to be separate from one another:

And if that wasn’t enough, consider the massive social media eruption over a harmless joke made by moderator Chris Cuomo.

I suppose Cuomo should have known what was coming. This event wasn’t the time for jests. One wrong move and you were going to find yourself upon the pyre of the Twitter outrage mob.

Do you think this joke merited an apology?

Most of the candidates managed to avoid controversy since that was basically their primary mission Thursday night. (Joe Biden failed at that; more on that later, although this should hardly surprise anyone.)

Cuomo, however, managed to get himself into hot water right off the bat when California Sen. Kamala Harris began by doing the most woke thing she could do: giving her preferred gender pronouns: “she, her and hers.”

And that’s when Cuomo said the least-woke thing he possibly could: “Mine too.”

Ruh-roh. You know what a harmless joke leads to in Twitter-land:

You know what happens next. As certainly as the monsoon rains come to India or a social media influencer comes to one of those places serving Japanese soufflé pancakes, a groveling apology from Cuomo was on its way.

“PLEASE READ: When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her’s, I said mine too. I should not have,” he tweeted.

“I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall.”

This sounds every bit as heartfelt as one of those statements from a hostage video, and all for a joke that didn’t require an apology. Was it funny? Not particularly. Offensive? Not particularly.

If anything, the guy who should have been apologizing for his performance Thursday is — and this should be as surprising as the existence of a post-credits scene in a Marvel movie — former Vice President Joe Biden.

Witness this bit of strange pandering involving CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who is gay:

Or witness this bit of strange pandering, again involving Cooper:

Hope you put the kids to bed before this one:

Now, I’d just like to draw your attention to this: Joe Biden has a problem with being perceived as both out-of-touch and touchy. So what he does is get a little too close to Anderson Cooper twice to prove how cool he is with LGBT people all while making the remarks you saw above.

Any apology from Biden? Nope.

All I’m saying is this: If Joe Biden isn’t apologizing, Chris Cuomo shouldn’t be either.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







