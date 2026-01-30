CNN's Navarro Calls Pretti 'Perfect Guy' She'd Want Daughter to Date Before Disturbing New Video Surfaces

Maybe CNN’s Ana Navarro should not have been so quick to offer a glowing assessment of Alex Pretti as the “perfect guy.”

Pretti, 37, was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents Saturday during a skirmish in Minneapolis. He was reportedly armed at the time.

While appearing on “NewsNight with Abby Phillip” Tuesday, Navarro said, “This is like the perfect guy. Alex Pretti — the guy you’d want to date your daughter. The guy you want your son to grow up to be. A decent human being who was serving humanity, serving sick veterans. There’s nothing that has been said about that man that isn’t wonderful.

“So they can’t malign him. They can’t malign him, because we have the videos,” she added.

WARNING: The following post contains scenes that include violence and vulgar language that some may find offensive.

WATCH: Ana Navarro last night on CNN: “This is like the perfect guy. Alex Pretti is the guy you would want to date your daughter. The guy that you want your son to grow up to be….” Less than 24 hours later, footage emerged of Pretti saying, “Assault me, motherf*cker,” with a… pic.twitter.com/Nddxob2vb6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 29, 2026

Navarro was referring to videos from the Saturday shooting incident, where it was not clear Pretti had brandished a gun before being shot, as officials first stated. A report by the Department of Homeland Security later concluded that two officers reportedly fired on Pretti, 37, after one yelled, “He’s got a gun!”

However, new videos surfaced on Tuesday, showing Pretti in a violent confrontation with federal agents more than a week before his death.

The footage from Jan. 13 showed Pretti, again reportedly armed, screaming at federal agents, “Assault me, motherf***er!” As one officer got into his vehicle, Pretti spat at him. He then kicked the SUV’s taillight multiple times, causing it to break off.

Warning: The video below contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive

“AssauIt me, motherfcker!!!” – Alex Pretti on January 13th trying to get injured by federal officers pic.twitter.com/33PBDIiJxN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 29, 2026



Agents responded by getting out of their vehicles, grabbing Pretti, and pushing him to the ground. However, they ultimately let him go.

This is the “perfect guy” Navarro wants her daughter to date? An unhinged man commiting crimes against federal officers, screaming all kinds of profanity?

NewsNation host Katie Pavlich, who is a strong proponent of the Second Amendment, posted on X in response to the Jan. 13 incident, “You have a right to carry a firearm and peacefully protest. You do not have a right to carry a firearm and commit crimes.”

The crimes she was referring to were ostensibly attacking federal officers and damaging government property.

You have a right to carry a firearm and peacefully protest. You do not have a right to carry a firearm and commit crimes. https://t.co/UKNZTnGB8k — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 28, 2026

USA Today reported that Pretti was an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs hospital, which is certainly an admirable profession.

But he clearly allowed his emotions to take over, multiple times, in violent acts against federal agents just trying to do their jobs.

The day he was killed, video showed agents responding to Pretti as he violently pulled at a woman in the middle of the street. Who knows what his intentions were? Did he think he was helping her? The agents seemed to be focused on his conduct, not hers.

Alex Pretti was “just helping” this woman so hard that she was screaming for the police to help her as he dragged her across the street by her neck. pic.twitter.com/AR9y7dsDuu — Dr. Jason Polk (@DrJPolk) January 26, 2026

Regardless, Navarro needs to recalibrate how she judges people. Pretti was not a “perfect guy,” and he was not someone most normal people would want their daughter to date.

