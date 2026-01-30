CNN's Navarro Calls Pretti 'Perfect Guy' She'd Want Daughter to Date Before Disturbing New Video Surfaces

Share
Ana Navarro, seen in an April photo, called slain activist Alex Pretti "the perfect guy ... the guy you'd want to date your daughter. The guy you want your son to grow up to be." Then some new videos were released.


 By Randy DeSoto  January 29, 2026 at 6:14pm
Maybe CNN’s Ana Navarro should not have been so quick to offer a glowing assessment of Alex Pretti as the “perfect guy.”

Pretti, 37, was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents Saturday during a skirmish in Minneapolis. He was reportedly armed at the time.

While appearing on “NewsNight with Abby Phillip” Tuesday, Navarro said, “This is like the perfect guy. Alex Pretti — the guy you’d want to date your daughter. The guy you want your son to grow up to be. A decent human being who was serving humanity, serving sick veterans. There’s nothing that has been said about that man that isn’t wonderful.

“So they can’t malign him. They can’t malign him, because we have the videos,” she added.

WARNING: The following post contains scenes that include violence and vulgar language that some may find offensive.

 

Navarro was referring to videos from the Saturday shooting incident, where it was not clear Pretti had brandished a gun before being shot, as officials first stated. A report by the Department of Homeland Security later concluded that two officers reportedly fired on Pretti, 37, after one yelled, “He’s got a gun!”

However, new videos surfaced on Tuesday, showing Pretti in a violent confrontation with federal agents more than a week before his death.

The footage from Jan. 13 showed Pretti, again reportedly armed, screaming at federal agents, “Assault me, motherf***er!” As one officer got into his vehicle, Pretti spat at him. He then kicked the SUV’s taillight multiple times, causing it to break off.

Warning: The video below contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive

Agents responded by getting out of their vehicles, grabbing Pretti, and pushing him to the ground. However, they ultimately let him go.

This is the “perfect guy” Navarro wants her daughter to date? An unhinged man commiting crimes against federal officers, screaming all kinds of profanity?

NewsNation host Katie Pavlich, who is a strong proponent of the Second Amendment, posted on X in response to the Jan. 13 incident, “You have a right to carry a firearm and peacefully protest. You do not have a right to carry a firearm and commit crimes.”

The crimes she was referring to were ostensibly attacking federal officers and damaging government property.

USA Today reported that Pretti was an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs hospital, which is certainly an admirable profession.

But he clearly allowed his emotions to take over, multiple times, in violent acts against federal agents just trying to do their jobs.

The day he was killed, video showed agents responding to Pretti as he violently pulled at a woman in the middle of the street. Who knows what his intentions were? Did he think he was helping her? The agents seemed to be focused on his conduct, not hers.

Regardless, Navarro needs to recalibrate how she judges people. Pretti was not a “perfect guy,” and he was not someone most normal people would want their daughter to date.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

