CNN's Scott Jennings Challenged to 'Smackdown' by Famous Never-Trumper

Conservative CNN Commentator Scott Jennings was challenged to a “smackdown” debate Thursday by former Never-Trumper Congressman Joe Walsh of Illinois, who accused him of being disingenuous on air.

Mediaite published a piece Thursday citing former Trump administration official Miles Taylor, who recently accused Jennings of mocking President Donald Trump behind his back “in the green room” during commercial breaks.

Taylor also said Jennings quickly changes his political position when the cameras start rolling.

Walsh reportedly gave an interview on Substack with Tommy Christopher, where he backed up Taylor’s assertions and accused Jennings of not believing what he says.

“Prior to the election, there’s no … way I’ll ever probably be invited to sit on a set with him because he’s a. .. crybaby,” Wash said.

“And I have no doubt that he’s probably told Abby [Phillips’] producers, ‘don’t put Joe Walsh at the table.'”

He added, “I can corroborate generally with what Miles said. Scott Jennings is a fraud.”

“He’s an actor playing a role,” Walsh continued. “Back in the day, Tommy, when I was evil Mr. Tea Partier, he was Mr. RINO Establishment Republican.”

The former congressman added, “He found out that he can make … money by being a MAGA tough guy. And that’s what he’s done. He plays a role. He doesn’t believe what he says. He lies.

“He plays the role. And I think it’s just disappointing for CNN and folks to give him that platform, because he doesn’t believe what he says. I’d rather have true believer MAGA folk on those shows than somebody like Jennings.”

When Christopher suggested that a debate between the two would be “something to see,” Walsh said he felt bummed out about Jennings not being genuine, claiming the conservative commentator is being paid to “play a role.”

“I think he’s a protected asset of CNN,” he declared. “I think CNN, I think, he brings a lot of eyeballs because he’s playing this role of MAGA tough guy. But he’s … one of the most thin-skinned people, Tommy, I’ve ever met. He’s a big crybaby.”

“He doesn’t like it when anybody says anything mean about him,” Walsh added, “Others will tell you the same thing. And I have no doubt he’s got say in who can and cannot sit at that table.”

Christopher stoked the flames even further, saying, “So are you challenging him right now to come on the Jim Acosta show and debate you? Is that what you’re doing?”

“Right. Hey Jim Acosta, if you’re going to listen to this, man, host it!” Walsh replied. “I would love nothing … better than to just sit at a table with him and call him out for what he is, respectfully.”

The Western Journal reached out to Jennings’ representatives via phone and email for a reply to the accusations, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

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