CNN's Scott Jennings is Too Talented for the Network – Which is Why He Should Replace Karoline Leavitt

CNN’s Scott Jennings would be a strong replacement for outgoing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Such a move would obviously give him a far bigger platform than his current gig as a political commentator on a network with low ratings.

Jennings, 48, is known for delivering pithy, common-sense, conservative viewpoints on CNN, particularly during the debates that take place on “Newsnight with Abby Phillip” at 10 pm. Eastern.

Before joining CNN, Jennings was a political consultant during George W. Bush’s successful 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns. The native Kentuckian has also worked on some of former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s races.

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