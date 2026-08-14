CNN's Scott Jennings is Too Talented for the Network – Which is Why He Should Replace Karoline Leavitt

CNN’s Scott Jennings would be a strong replacement for outgoing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Such a move would obviously give him a far bigger platform than his current gig as a political commentator on a network with low ratings.
Jennings, 48, is known for delivering pithy, common-sense, conservative viewpoints on CNN, particularly during the debates that take place on “Newsnight with Abby Phillip” at 10 pm. Eastern.
Before joining CNN, Jennings was a political consultant during George W. Bush’s successful 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns. The native Kentuckian has also worked on some of former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s races.
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Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law