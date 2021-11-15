Share
Commentary

CNN's Stelter Shows How Insulated He Is by Media Bubble with Clueless Supply Chain Tweet

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 15, 2021 at 10:55am
Share

Supply chain problems? What supply chain problems? Brian Stelter’s milk aisle is fine, after all.

That’s seriously the take the host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources” had. In a Saturday tweet, Stelter tried to convince social media users our supply chain was in great shape all because there was plenty of milk at his local Wegmans.

The roundly mocked tweet featured a picture of what appeared to be Stelter’s wife looking through the refrigerated section at the supermarket.

“‘The supply chain!’ she exclaims, looking for milk for 2-year-old,” Stelter tweeted.

“‘Look at this amazing, overflowing abundance,’ he responds.”

Trending:
Cori Bush Peddles Sick Lie: If Rittenhouse Is Acquitted, White Supremacists 'Can Shoot at Us'

Finally. We can stop worrying about well-documented supply-chain issues plaguing the United States because Brian Stelter’s 2-year-old is getting some milk. Tell the people at the Department of Transportation they can take the week off — and Pete Buttigieg can take a bit more paternity leave, too.

It’s worth noting someone should have informed the TV anchors over at CNN that the supply chain is currently being flogged by the White House as one of the culprits behind record inflation levels.

Is there a supply-chain problem?

Last Wednesday, after data showed inflation increased 6.2 percent from a year ago — the highest number since 1990, according to The Wall Street Journal — President Joe Biden said in a statement that prices, in part, “reflect the ongoing struggle to restore smooth operations in the economy in the restart: I am traveling to Baltimore today to highlight how my Infrastructure Bill will bring down these costs, reduce these bottlenecks, and make goods more available and less costly.”

Did no one in the administration look at the Wegmans that Brian Stelter’s family goes to? Unbelievable. It’s like they don’t even know how good we have it.

This didn’t go over well on Twitter, as you might imagine.

“Yes, keep mocking the very real concerns of working parents across the country because your Wegman’s is well-stocked, Brian,” The Heritage Foundation’s John Cooper tweeted. “Great job.”

Related:
DeSantis Spokeswoman Launches Explosive Charge Against Psaki Tweet Calling Harris a 'Vital Partner'

Plenty of people noted how insulated Stelter came across, as well.

There were those who noted how creepy the propagandistic tone of the tweet sounded, as well:

And then there were those who pointed out the obvious problem with using milk as a measure of the supply chain:

Yes, to highlight the fact America’s supply-chain issues are chimerical, Stelter decided to pick a product that’s produced and distributed at a local level. Words fail me. They should have failed Stelter, too, but he decided to go ahead with the tweet.

Meanwhile, for other people, the pain is more acute.

Those on tight budgets who are paying more for scarce goods — or who can’t get them at all — are feeling the pinch. Meanwhile, a well-remunerated media figure tries to tell us how good we all have it — and ends up sounding like a propaganda poster in the process.

One wonders if this is the latest liberal feint to dismiss supply-chain issues. Some have tried to pass empty shelves and inflation off as “high class problems,” to quote Harvard economics professor Jason Furman, who was retweeted by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Others have tried to say it’s something we can all stomach.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle came under fire over the weekend for saying “while nobody likes to pay more, on average, we have the money to do so” in America. Perhaps Ruhle does, but the average family doesn’t live on a cable news anchor’s salary.

Then there’s the president, who says his infrastructure plan will solve what’s ailing us. The good news, I suppose, is that we don’t have to spend that money, considering the fact that Brian Stelter can get milk.

For whatever reason, he hasn’t tweeted the president about that, though. I can’t imagine why.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




loading
NYC Teacher Says School Allows BLM T-Shirts but Banned Him from Wearing This
Biden Forgets Mask at Major Event Again -- But Also Forgets Reason He Doesn't Need to Wear One
Did Biden's WH Chief of Staff Destroy the Hated Vaccine Mandate with 1 Ill-Advised Tweet?
CNN's Stelter Shows How Insulated He Is by Media Bubble with Clueless Supply Chain Tweet
Cruz Nails GOP Traitors Who Voted With Dems on Biden's Infrastructure Bill: 'They Breathed Life Into It'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.