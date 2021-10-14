Share
News

CNN's Top Medical Expert Admits Network Misled America About Ivermectin

 By Jack Davis  October 14, 2021 at 4:43pm
Share

CNN commentator Dr. Sanjay Gupta had to admit his network got it wrong when backed into a corner Wednesday by podcast host Joe Rogan on the subject of ivermectin.

The drug, initially developed to treat intestinal parasites in large animals, also has a long-standing human use, as noted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“For humans, ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea,” according to the FDA website.

The FDA has not approved ivermectin, in any form, for use to treat COVID-19, although there have been reports that it has been successfully used by those who have tested positive. There have been other reports of individuals self-medicating with the drug and reporting negative side effects. Amid the various media reports, it is often unclear which form of the drug was taken or in what dosage.

Rogan has said ivermectin was among the drugs he took after testing positive and has bristled that CNN, in its coverage of his fight with the disease, called it a horse dewormer and left it at that.

Trending:
Report: Judge Judy Ditches Longtime Bailiff Because of Cost Concerns - But She Makes $47 Million Per Year

Rogan battled with Gupta about CNN’s treatment of him, according to Fox News, when he told Gupta that others at CNN “are all lying about me taking horse medication.”

“They’re lying at your network about people taking human drugs versus drugs for veterinary,” Rogan said.

“Calling it a ‘horse dewormer’ is not the most flattering thing, I get that,” Gupta said.

“It’s a lie,” Rogan pushed back. “It’s a lie on a news network … and that’s a lie that they’re conscious of. It’s not a mistake. They’re unfavorably framing it as veterinary medicine.”

Is CNN interested in the truth?

Gupta tried to note that cautions have been issued about taking the veterinary form of the medicine, but Rogan made the point that CNN claimed he took that form while knowing he did not.

“It’s just a lie! Don’t you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network when you know that they know that they’re lying?” he said. “Do you think that that’s a problem that your news network lies?”

In the course of the discussion, Gupta said the drug “shouldn’t be called” a horse dewormer.

“Does it bother you that the news network you work for out and out lied, just outright lied, about me taking horse dewormer?” Rogan said.

“They shouldn’t have said that,” Gupta admitted, later adding, after Rogan pummeled him with evidence about the drug, “It can be used for humans! I get it.”

Related:
Schumer Kept Key Deal Hidden from Pelosi Until This Week: Report

Although Rogan made it clear that he took CNN’s treatment of him personally, he also said the issue was larger than one person.

“My point is you’re working for a news organization. If they’re lying about a comedian taking horse medication, what are they telling us about Russia? What are they telling us about Syria? Do you understand that that’s why people get concerned about the veracity of the news?” Rogan said.

Gupta later wrote a piece for CNN reflecting on the interview with Rogan, but despite his comments on the show that the truth needed to be told, Gupta only mentioned ivermectin in passing by noting it was among the discussion topics.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
CNN's Top Medical Expert Admits Network Misled America About Ivermectin
US Marshals Could Begin Rounding Up Trump Supporters Targeted in House Jan. 6 Committee
Head of Chicago Police Union Calls on Officers to Openly Defy Mayor Lightfoot
White House Chief of Staff: Inflation and Rising Food Prices Are 'High Class' Problem
Biden Planning to Exempt Former Taliban Employees from Terrorist Immigration Restrictions
See more...

Conversation