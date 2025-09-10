CNN's Van Jones Can't Help but Share His Bizarre Sympathy for Charlotte Killer: 'This Man Was Hurting'

Americans are still reeling after watching the brutal video of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska being stabbed to death on a North Carolina train.

Police say she was murdered by Decarlos Brown Jr., who allegedly plunged a knife into her neck.

On Monday night, CNN’s Van Jones responded with outrage — just not at the killer.

Instead, Jones raged at Charlie Kirk while extending sympathy toward the suspect police say committed the horrific crime.

Kirk had argued that the stabbing was racially motivated. Jones disagreed during an appearance on “NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”

“And for Charlie Kirk to say, ‘We know he did it because she’s white,’ when there’s no evidence of that, is just pure race mongering, hate mongering. It’s wrong,” Jones said.

That was only the beginning.

After Americans saw the shocking footage of Zarutska dying alone for the crime of catching a ride home from work, Jones turned his comments toward her killer.

“It’s not about cashless bail or no cashless bail, it’s about the fact that we don’t know how to deal with people who are hurting in the way this man was hurting. Hurt people hurt people,” Jones said.

Do you feel safe in large American cities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (44 Votes)

“What happened was horrible, but it becomes an opportunity for people to jump on bandwagons, and then for someone like Charlie Kirk — he should be ashamed of himself. No one mentioned the word race, white, black, or anything except him. What people mentioned is the horror of what happened to this young woman.”

NEW: CNN panel shows sympathy for the man who stabbed Iryna Zarutska in the throat, shames people for calling it a racist attack. Van Jones claimed there was no evidence that Zarutska was attacked because she was white. Audio footage, however, reveals the man bragged about how… pic.twitter.com/G1ayTS7Vmk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 9, 2025

The problem is, Brown reportedly said after the murder, “I got that white girl.”

That strongly suggests race was indeed a motive.

A generation of Americans has been taught to see only color, and too many are acting out their anger.

The politics of racial division armed them with a twisted worldview.

And now, violent attacks on white people are something the establishment media would prefer to ignore.

But this time, the horrific images were impossible to hide.

Let’s suppose race wasn’t a motive.

Jones, instead of focusing on the victim, bizarrely offered compassion for the “hurting” killer.

History is filled with evil men who were “hurting.”

Mao. Stalin. Hitler. The Unabomber. Dahmer. Bundy. Nero.

Human beings hurt because pain is part of life, but most don’t murder. Normal people don’t murder on an industrial scale because they were rejected by an art school.

I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations Please contact katie@eoghan.com for more details Please also share this message If you would like to contribute to this fund, please contact Katie also pic.twitter.com/M8OyqfcZlm — Eoghan McCabe (@eoghan) September 10, 2025

People deserving of empathy don’t stab a woman to death because life didn’t pan out the way they wanted it to, or because they were sick.

Jones has built a career drumming up racial tension. His rhetoric is pure poison.

And now, after a defenseless young woman was slaughtered, he offered bizarre sympathy for the killer.

Charlotte, North Carolina, was less safe than war-torn Ukraine for this young woman. The race hustlers on CNN cannot bear that inconvenient truth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.