Commentary

CNN's Van Jones Can't Help but Share His Bizarre Sympathy for Charlotte Killer: 'This Man Was Hurting'

 By Johnathan Jones  September 10, 2025 at 3:34am
Americans are still reeling after watching the brutal video of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska being stabbed to death on a North Carolina train.

Police say she was murdered by Decarlos Brown Jr., who allegedly plunged a knife into her neck.

On Monday night, CNN’s Van Jones responded with outrage — just not at the killer.

Instead, Jones raged at Charlie Kirk while extending sympathy toward the suspect police say committed the horrific crime.

Kirk had argued that the stabbing was racially motivated. Jones disagreed during an appearance on “NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”

“And for Charlie Kirk to say, ‘We know he did it because she’s white,’ when there’s no evidence of that, is just pure race mongering, hate mongering. It’s wrong,” Jones said.

That was only the beginning.

After Americans saw the shocking footage of Zarutska dying alone for the crime of catching a ride home from work, Jones turned his comments toward her killer.

“It’s not about cashless bail or no cashless bail, it’s about the fact that we don’t know how to deal with people who are hurting in the way this man was hurting. Hurt people hurt people,” Jones said.

“What happened was horrible, but it becomes an opportunity for people to jump on bandwagons, and then for someone like Charlie Kirk — he should be ashamed of himself. No one mentioned the word race, white, black, or anything except him. What people mentioned is the horror of what happened to this young woman.”

The problem is, Brown reportedly said after the murder, “I got that white girl.”

That strongly suggests race was indeed a motive.

A generation of Americans has been taught to see only color, and too many are acting out their anger.

The politics of racial division armed them with a twisted worldview.

And now, violent attacks on white people are something the establishment media would prefer to ignore.

But this time, the horrific images were impossible to hide.

Let’s suppose race wasn’t a motive.

Jones, instead of focusing on the victim, bizarrely offered compassion for the “hurting” killer.

History is filled with evil men who were “hurting.”

Mao. Stalin. Hitler. The Unabomber. Dahmer. Bundy. Nero.

Human beings hurt because pain is part of life, but most don’t murder. Normal people don’t murder on an industrial scale because they were rejected by an art school.

People deserving of empathy don’t stab a woman to death because life didn’t pan out the way they wanted it to, or because they were sick.

Jones has built a career drumming up racial tension. His rhetoric is pure poison.

And now, after a defenseless young woman was slaughtered, he offered bizarre sympathy for the killer.

Charlotte, North Carolina, was less safe than war-torn Ukraine for this young woman. The race hustlers on CNN cannot bear that inconvenient truth.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




