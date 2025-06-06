CNN's Van Jones Seeks to Capitalize on Trump-Musk Feud with Absurd Push to Arrest DOGE Employees

It goes without saying that, for conservatives, there’s not much good to be gleaned from the ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk.

When the world’s richest man and the world’s most powerful leader — once firmly united together under the Republican banner — begin going after each other, it’s the GOP that loses.

That’s true for many reasons, but here’s a big one: It’s given the left a perfect avenue to sow seeds of discord.

Make no mistake, while conservatives are trying to get the dust to settle, the left is working overtime to take advantage of the situation after being handed its first major political win since the 2020 general election.

Look no further than at one of former President Barack Obama’s flunkies and now-CNN talking head, Van Jones.

As things continue to worsen between Musk and Trump, leftists are licking their chops — just look at this drivel being pushed by Jones now that that door is open a crack.

(Note that the video begins with Jones and CNN poster child Anderson Cooper yukking it up.)

Van Jones suggests that Trump should prosecute DOGE employees: If Donald Trump is smart, the first thing he’s going to do is fire, investigate and prosecute all of Elon’s people who are all throughout government with their laptops downloading data right now pic.twitter.com/wQSq3zu9Uw — Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2025

“Those DOGE employees, the people that [fellow former Obama advisor David] Axelrod was just talking about, are very dangerous,” Jones suggested.

“If Donald Trump is smart, the first thing he’s going to do is fire, investigate, and prosecute all of Elon’s people, who are all throughout government with their laptops, downloading data right now.”

This is so nakedly transparent, it’s offensive.

We know Democrats and the left hate all things DOGE, because they’re all allergic to accountability and buckle under the slightest bit of scrutiny.

Couple that with the way Jones is so clearly trying to appeal to Trump’s ego (“If Donald Trump is smart …”), and it’s obvious Dems are just using this growing rift between Trump and Musk to push their agenda.

To be clear: This is all fair game in politics. It’s despicably phony and reeks of desperation, but there’s nothing preventing the left from taking advantage of a rare misstep from the top of the GOP.

It may all work, too.

Emotions are raw right now. Trump may scoff at the mere mention of “Van Jones,” but the president is probably willing to hear anyone out who wants to bad-mouth Musk right now.

(And there are a lot of Democrats devious enough to take advantage of that.)

Look, there’s obviously nothing illegal with DOGE employees trying to do their jobs. Contrary to the Democratic talking point, cutting excessive government waste is actually a very good thing. We want government operations to be as lean as they can be.

Hopefully, Trump will leave them alone and let them continue to trim whatever government largesse they can.

Otherwise, you know what they say: Give a (Democ)rat a crumb …

