President Donald Trump deserves more credit for his extensive achievements that have helped black Americans, according to CNN commentator Van Jones.

“I think it’s really unfortunate because Donald Trump, and I get beat up by liberals every time I say it but I keep saying it, he has done good stuff for the black community,” Jones said Friday during a CNN panel discussion on “The Lead with Jake Tapper.

“Opportunity Zone stuff, black college stuff, I worked with him on criminal stuff, I saw Donald Trump have African-American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House, embraced them, treated them well. There is a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for.”

CNN’s Van Jones: President Trump “doesn’t get enough credit” for the “good stuff he has done for the Black community” https://t.co/gG3DpiwoEh pic.twitter.com/PPOsPhr7cr — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) October 24, 2020

Many agreed with Jones, a regular CNN contributor who also hosts “The Van Jones Show” on the network.

When Trump gets re-elected, it will be disaffected ex-democrat black voters who, in critical swing states, gave him the margin of victory. DEAL WITH THAT, BLACK LIVES MATTER!!!!#WeveGotACountryToSave — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 22, 2020

The same day as the panel discussion, Rasmussen Reports issued a survey showing that Trump’s approval rating among black Americans was at 46 percent.

Morning Reader Data Points: National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval For @POTUS – October 19-23, 2020 Mon 10/19 – 25%

Tue 10/20 – 24%

Wed 10/21 – 31%

Thu 10/22 – 37%

Fri 10/23 – 46% — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 23, 2020

Trump says Democrats, including presidential candidate Joe Biden, simply assume they have the black vote in their pocket.

“They want to take the black voter for granted and they have taken the Black voter for granted,” Trump said in Atlanta last month, according to Bloomberg.

“I did more for the black community in 47 months than Joe Biden did in 47 years,” Trump said.

Charlamagne tha God: I understand why black voters are drawn to Trump // Because Biden uses people… https://t.co/3S7YShTPis — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 23, 2020

Trump has proposed what he calls a Platinum Plan for black Americans that seeks to create 3 million jobs for black Americans and launch 500,000 black-owned businesses, according to Fox News.

Trump’s plan also proposed making Juneteenth a national holiday. The plan also vows to “prosecute the KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations and make lynching a national hate crime.”

The plan vows to increase standards to which police are held, including an increase in diversity training. It also says that the federal government will work to close failing schools and use school choice to increase educational opportunities for black children.

The plan also said that it would "defend religious liberty and African-American churches that lift the conscience of our nation."

During his Friday interview, Jones, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, said black Americans worry that Trump may not always be in their corner, according to Fox News.

“The black community can appreciate some of the stuff that he’s done, but when they see him playing footsie on Twitter with these white nationalists organizations, it just wipes it all out,” Jones said.

“So if they have had a disciplined strategy of being a consistent ally with the black community and being an enemy of the white nationalists, we’d be in a very different spot. And that’s the tragedy of these mixed messages from the Trump White House,” he said.

