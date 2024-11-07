CNN's Voice of Reason Scott Jennings Caps Trump Victory with One Final Masterpiece

Correspondent Scott Jennings continues to be the voice of reason for CNN.

After Tuesday’s resounding victory for President-elect Donald Trump, many leftist media outlets were wondering where Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign fell short. Jennings was more than willing to tell his fellow panelists.

“I’m interpreting the results tonight as the revenge of just the regular old working-class American, the anonymous American who has been crushed, insulted, condescended to,” Jennings told them.

Revenge of the average, everyday working class American. My reaction to Trump’s crushing victory on @cnn pic.twitter.com/JkhixYVGLS — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 6, 2024

In a rebuke of Democrat rhetoric, he gave the panel the bottom line. “They’re not garbage. They’re not Nazis. They’re just regular people who get up and go to work every day and are trying to make a better life for their kids, and they feel like they have been told to shut up.”

Jennings called the election an “indictment of the political information complex” explaining that the “story was that portrayed was not true.”

He rattled off many of the over-hyped developments that the leftist media kept insisting would be game-changing for Democrats, but which actually ended up being inconsequential, including Puerto Rico’s attitude toward the Trump campaign, the Harris/Walz campaign pushing camouflage hats, and former Rep. Liz Cheney endorsing Harris.

As Jennings put it, with all this noise, the media was “ignoring the fundamentals,” failing to understand or acknowledge those regular people who were “barely able to tread water” due to inflation.

On the topic of Trump, Jennings brought up leftist smears made against the president-elect, like the ad-nauseam parallels to Adolf Hitler in an effort to frighten the Democrats’ base into action.

That was a dangerous tack, he said.

“I’m a little worried about how Democrats are going to react. They’ve been told Trump is a modern-day Hitler or at least he’s a fascist,” he said.

He said further, “I’m a little concerned about an election in which half the country was conditioned to believe that the person who just won the national popular vote is going to be a dictator, eliminate the Constitution and create a bloodbath and so on, and so forth.”

If the rest of the panel were smart, they’d listen to Jennings.

The left needs to understand in retrospect what Trump’s base knew from the start. The Harris campaign rhetoric never landed with anyone who wasn’t a leftist.

Talking down to people as if they are stupid and concerned about the wrong issues and accusing them of supporting a tyrant does not work.

Insulting them and calling them garbage and Nazis certainly won’t win them over.

The people Jennings is speaking about check their bank accounts. They see war in Europe and the Middle East. No matter how many lies are peddled about Harris, they see her poor performance as vice president.

CNN needs to rely on Jennings more as the clearest head in the room who understands the issues voters care about.

It wouldn’t hurt Democrats to listen to him either, as it’s obvious that their party needs an overhaul in its message.

