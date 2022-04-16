CO Gov. Marks Christ's Resurrection from Death by Giving Death Sentence to Babies Across State

If you think that Pope John Paul II’s condemnation of a “culture of death” in which moral “crimes” like abortion and euthanasia are seen as individual rights is just outmoded religious rhetoric, think again.

On April 4, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill codifying the “fundamental right” to abortion, contraception and other forms of “reproductive health care,” as reported by National Review. This is one of the most extreme pro-abortion decrees in the U.S.

The law seems to guarantee abortion at any stage of pregnancy. It also allows abortion for any reason. If a male child doesn’t fit the bill, abort the baby. If the baby has been diagnosed with a disability, abortion is a viable option. The law goes so far as to remove parental-notification requirements for children seeking abortions.







The law states, “A pregnant individual has a fundamental right to continue a pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion and to make decisions about how to exercise that right.” It goes on to make clear, “A fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights under the laws of this state.”

The legislation is extreme even by the standards of the left. Few states have formally declared abortion a “fundamental right.”

What next? Can a baby with green eyes be aborted because a parent wanted brown eyes? This Easter season, not only Christians, but all thinking human beings, must ask themselves this question: How far is too far?

In the 1995 encyclical Evangelium Vitae, Pope John Paul II stated, “Whatever is opposed to life itself, such as any type of murder, genocide, abortion, euthanasia or willful self-destruction, whatever violates the integrity of the human person […] are infamies indeed. They poison human society, and they do more harm to those who practice them than to those who suffer from the injury. Moreover, they are a supreme dishonor to the Creator.”

Should abortion be legal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (10 Votes) No: 95% (203 Votes)

Polis dishonors the Creator when attempting to defend the law by saying, “Access to abortion and reproductive health care is currently under attack across the nation,” as reported by National Review. He went on to say the Supreme Court ruling Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization might “jeopardize access to legal abortion care for tens of millions of people, particularly those living in most Southern and Midwestern states.”

Tens of millions of abortions? Abortion must be really poplar, right?

If this is true, why did a Gallup poll find that only 13 percent of Americans want abortion to be legal in the third trimester? Why would Democrats promote abortion on demand with no restrictions? And why do they want what a decisive majority of Americans, no matter their personal beliefs, do not want?

It doesn’t make sense, morally or logically. Something is terribly broken in the soul of the left. They are attempting to torture an already broken world. They are bent on death. Is the culture of death condemned by John Paul II mere rhetoric?

It seems that Polis, then, is not promoting fundamental human rights but a culture of death. And he is doing so right out in the open.

Bishop Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Mary in Astana, Kazakhstan, goes further into the insidious nature of abortion, “Anti-Christian world powers that promote the culture of death are seeking to impose on the world’s population an implicit — though remote and passive — collaboration with abortion. Such remote collaboration, in itself, is also an evil because of the extraordinary historical circumstances in which these same world powers are promoting the murder of unborn children and the exploitation of their remains.”

The culture of death goes far beyond pro-abortion laws, no matter how deranged. The deeply anti-Christian world powers are determined to destroy the integrity of the human person and in doing so enslave them. In the end, however, they, too, will lose. Why? Because the culture of death is filled the darkest darkness. The blind are certain to walk off a cliff sooner or later.

For Christians of good faith, according to 1 John 1: 5-7, “God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say we have fellowship with him while we walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth. But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin.”

Easter is a good time to remember that life because it is a gift from God, is good and will prevail.

Luke 24 recounts, when the disciples of Jesus went to his tomb after he had been crucified, “They went to the tomb, taking the spices they had prepared. And they found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they went in they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. While they were perplexed about this, behold, two men stood by them in dazzling apparel. And as they were frightened and bowed their faces to the ground, the men said to them, ‘Why do you seek the living among the dead?'”

We fight the culture of death by celebrating life. Don’t despair. Don’t fall for the false rhetoric of politicians and bureaucrats who try to make the culture of death a “fundamental right” of the living. To do so is to walk in darkness. Remember, the ways of darkness “do more harm to those who practice them than to those who suffer from the injury.”

Where faith leads, death cannot follow. Lead by the example of the risen Christ.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.