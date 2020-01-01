Coach of NFL's Best Team Brings in the New Year with Bible Verse for His Players

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has a message for his team on New Year’s Day.

Harbaugh has helped lead his team to a league- and franchise-best 14-2 record during the regular season.

As the Ravens enter 2020, their eyes are firmly set on the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl.

Baltimore enters the playoffs as the league’s highest-scoring offense — one which set out even before the season started to “revolutionize” the game, according to Harbaugh.

The Ravens set a string of records this season, including the single-season mark for team rushing yards. (The previous record had stood for 41 years, according to the team site.)

The Ravens also became the first team to average more than 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards per game. And starting quarterback Lamar Jackson set the single-season rushing record for quarterbacks, while at the same time leading the league in touchdown passes.

“This league is amazing, it’s 100 years old, and I’ve been doing this for almost a quarter of a century now,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman told the team site.

“To break some of those records is really a credit to our players, and the commitment and atmosphere and chemistry. These men have really come together and bought in.”

The team won just five games in 2015, but has gone on to improve slowly but surely over the years until cementing its status as arguably the NFL’s best team this season.

And in 2020, Harbaugh wants his players to let go of the past and focus on the future.

In a New Year’s Day tweet, the Ravens revealed Harbaugh had used a Bible verse to illustrate his hopes and dreams for his players and staff.

“Here’s the message Coach Harbaugh shared with the team this morning,” the Wednesday post read.

Happy New Year’s to the #RavensFlock Here’s the message Coach Harbaugh shared with the team this morning. 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/fupR7fjG7t — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 1, 2020

“New Year Verse…by Isaiah the Prophet,” Harbaugh’s message began, followed by a passage from the Bible — Isaiah 43:18-19.

“Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”

Harbaugh continued with a few personal words of his own, saying, “May your year be filled with Blessings and Favor.”

“May you learn always more to Trust Providence, Believe Grace and Fight for Good.”

