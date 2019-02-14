Despite Trump’s Pleas, Coal-Fired Power Plant Is Shutting Its Doors

The Tennessee Valley Authority voted to close down a Kentucky coal-fired power plant, bucking pressure from President Donald Trump to keep it running.

The board of directors for the Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to shutter the remaining coal-fired unit at its Paradise Fossil Plant.

Unit 3 of the plant, which is located in Muhlenberg, Kentucky, is now slated to close down by December 2020.

The vote came despite public arm twisting by Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to keep Paradise open.

“Coal is an important part of our electricity generation mix and (the TVA) should give serious consideration to all factors before voting to close viable power plants, like Paradise #3 in Kentucky!” the president Tweeted Monday night.

TRENDING: Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Media Went Wild for Has Been Public for Over a Year

Coal is an important part of our electricity generation mix and @TVAnews should give serious consideration to all factors before voting to close viable power plants, like Paradise #3 in Kentucky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2019

“I agree Mr. President. (Coal) is an affordable & reliable source of energy we can find right here in (Kentucky). It powers the lights in our homes & employs thousands of hardworking Kentuckians,” McConnell, the senior U.S. senator from the state, tweeted shortly after Trump. “Coal has helped fuel our country’s greatness & it needs to be part of our energy future.”

Should this power plant be shut down? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

I agree Mr. President. #Coal is an affordable & reliable source of energy we can find right here in #Kentucky. It powers the lights in our homes & employs thousands of hardworking Kentuckians. Coal has helped fuel our country’s greatness & it needs to be part of our energy future https://t.co/OFuh20atcL — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 11, 2019

Their calls followed a lobbying effort by Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who sent a letter to TVA CEO Bill Johnson in January that claimed closing the Paradise plant would result in “devastating” consequences to the state’s economy and regional energy grid.

The Paradise closure could put 131 people at the plant out of work, along with an additional 135 people working in nearby coal mines that supply it.

The TVA board on Thursday also voted to shutter the Bull Run Fossil Plant located near Oak Ridge Tennessee by the end of 2023.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders Focuses Extensively on Climate Change in His SOTU Rebuttal

“It is not about coal. This decision is about economics,” TVA CEO Bill Johnson said Thursday. “It’s about keeping rates as low as feasible.”

The decision continues a trend in the U.S. power market. Despite rolling back numerous Obama-era energy regulations and ushering in unprecedented levels of U.S. oil and gas production, the Trump administration has been unable to stave off the rapid closures of coal plants in the country.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.