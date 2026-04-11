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Members of the U.S. Coast Guard patrol the access point near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort during the "No Kings" national day of protest, in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 28, 2026.
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard patrol the access point near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort during the "No Kings" national day of protest, in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 28, 2026. (Giorgio Viera - AFP / Getty Images)

Coast Guard Confiscates Over $33 Million of Cocaine in Major Bust

 By Jack Davis  April 11, 2026 at 6:30am
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The U.S. Coast Guard has made a drug bust valued at more than $33 million as part of an interdiction effort launched by the Trump administration last year.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Escanaba seized 4,510 pounds of cocaine, worth $33.9 million, while on an Easter Sunday patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

A U.S. patrol aircraft alerted the Escanaba after it spotted a suspected narco-terrorist vessel, and the crew started throwing suspected contraband overboard.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was launched after the contact off the coast of Ecuador.

The release said that the cutter “deployed its over-the-horizon cutter pursuit boat crew and relaunched the helicopter aircrew to recover the contraband.”

The action was part of Operation Pacific Viper.

A 2025 news release noted that “Operation Pacific Viper is part of a wider effort ordered by President Trump to combat foreign drug cartels in Latin America.”

During the ongoing operations, “the men and women of the Coast Guard will continue deploying overwhelming force against the cartels, cutting off the flow of drugs into the United States and put an end to the cartel’s reign of terror,” the release said.

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The release noted that the first 19 operations netted a total of illegal drugs worth $473 million, including 61,740 pounds of cocaine and about 14,400 pounds of marijuana.

After the most recent seizure, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that “Operation Pacific Viper plays a central part of President Trump’s fight against the cartels at sea, cutting off their ability to make money by trafficking their poison into our country.”

“This operation has already seized over 215,000 pounds of cocaine and has arrested over 160 suspected narco-traffickers. The brave men and women of the Coast Guard are saving American lives by keeping these deadly drugs out of our communities and off our streets,” he added.

The release said that the Coast Guard “has surged cutters, aircraft, and tactical teams to interdict, seize, and disrupt the flow of cocaine and other illicit drugs.”

“These efforts are a critical part of the Trump administration’s strategy to fight narco-terrorism and dismantle transnational criminal organizations,” the release said.

Through Operation Pacific Viper, the Coast Guard has taken in 215,000 pounds of cocaine and detained 160 suspected narco-traffickers.

In one November 2025 seizure, the Coast Guard cutter Stone offloaded more than 49,000 pounds of illicit drugs worth $362 million.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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