A U.S. Coast Guard search for a missing medical transport plane has been discontinued as the evidence now points to all six passengers being dead.

The Coast Guard announced on Sunday that it was suspending its search for a Gulfstream G100 plane that had been traveling from Bermuda to Boston carrying a patient, family member, and four crew members.

“Suspending a search is not an easy decision,” Rear Adm. Matthew Lake, Commander of the Northeast District, said in a statement. “We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy and our gratitude for our partner agencies who helped support search efforts.”

The Coast Guard and its partner agencies reportedly searched 4,445 miles over the course of 66 hours before concluding the search.

#UPDATE: The Coast Guard has suspended the search for the people aboard the medical transport aircraft that went missing around 2 a.m. Saturday, as of sunset, after 66 hours of continuous searching by the Coast Guard and partner agencies. We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 4, 2026

The plane was operated by Latitude Air Ambulance, an Ontario-based company. On Sunday, the company announced “the heartbreaking reality” that all six people on board, including four Latitude crew members, were dead.

“We must now face the heartbreaking reality that the four members of our Latitude team, our patient and the patient’s family escort, who were aboard Heartbeat 104, are presumed to have died,” the company said in a statement.

“This is an unimaginable loss for our Latitude family and for everyone who loved the six people aboard Heartbeat 104,” Latitude Air Ambulance President Peter Byl added. “Our focus now is on supporting their families, supporting our people and assisting the authorities.”

According to NBC News, air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane early Saturday. It’s believed the plane crashed somewhere off Nantucket. The subsequent search was reportedly expansive.

“This is a large and demanding search area,” Lake said on Saturday. “Our crews are employing fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, boats and cutters to search the area.”

With the initial search concluded, the Coast Guard is now surveying a debris field found about 20 miles off Nantucket Island.

BREAKING: The U.S. Coast Guard says the debris field found during the search for the missing medical transport plane off Nantucket’s coast is roughly 80 to 90 feet across. “Right now, we’re really just focused on finding the people.” Officials say the amount of debris is making it difficult to provide specifics about exactly what crews are seeing as the search continues. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 4, 2026

The first focus is to find the presumably dead passengers.

“Our priority is to locate the six personnel on that aircraft,” Lake said during a Sunday news briefing, according to ABC News.

The next focus will be finding the black box.

Officials who spoke with ABC News said they believe the plane at some point descended 7,500 feet before hitting the water extremely hard.

In addition, radio transmissions from the plane reviewed by the Boston Globe showed issues before contact was lost.

“You’re coming in blind? Is that what you said?” the air traffic controller at one point asked. “Are you declaring an emergency, or no?”

The pilot’s response was inaudible.

“You’re coming in a little weak so I didn’t hear what your response was, if you were declaring an emergency or not,” the air traffic controller continued.

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