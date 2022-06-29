Coast Guard and NYPD Activate After Massive Brawl Breaks Out on Cruise Ship Bound for New York

A Carnival cruise ship to the Caribbean ended up with a brawl on the way back to New York City.

The fighting broke out on the ship’s dance floor early Tuesday, when a dispute between two people grew into a massive melee involving between 40 and 60 combatants, according to WNBC-TV.

Due to the fight, the Coast Guard provided an escort for the vessel, the Carnival Magic, as it made the final leg of its journey, WNBC reported. New York City police were waiting at the dock when the ship arrived.

The incident started about 5:20 a.m., according to WPIX-TV, which cited the NYPD.

The fight turned into a brawl as other people became involved, police said.

A Twitter account posted video of what it said was the incident.

last nights festivities on my carnival cruise 🥳🛳 pic.twitter.com/uehhfmCfaC — naim (@nyeem0) June 28, 2022

The authenticity of the video could not be verified.

Do you think there are going to be arrests over this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 52% (386 Votes) No: 48% (357 Votes)

“Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub,” Carnival said in a statement, according to WPIX.

“Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened,” the statement said.

“The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and shoreside law enforcement authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation,” the statement said.

The Carnival Magic had left New York City on June 20 for a trip to the Caribbean.

According to WNBC, there was no immediate announcement of arrests. The station noted that the issue of jurisdiction could affect any legal action. The ship might have been in New Jersey waters, New York waters, or even international waters at the time of the brawl.

“We are unsure of [which state] the incident took place,” police said, according to Patch. “But that is under investigation right now.”

Carnival Magic fight while at sea investigated by NYPDhttps://t.co/F39yZHFsgf — Darius Radzius (@DariusRadzius) June 28, 2022

An NYPD spokesman said police were sent as a precaution.

“We wanted to make sure that when the individuals got off the boat there was no further disputes on the streets in Manhattan,” the NYPD spokesman said. “They were there to expedite the disembarkation process.”

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, there were no incidents when passengers left the ship, which has already left on another cruise.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.