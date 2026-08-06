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Cases of Coca-Cola soft drink are displayed for sale at a Costco warehouse store on July 29, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia.
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Cases of Coca-Cola soft drink are displayed for sale at a Costco warehouse store on July 29, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Coca-Cola Bans Jesus, MAGA from Personalized Cans But Allows Customers to Print Pure Filth on Orders

 By Samuel Short  August 6, 2026 at 1:55pm
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The Coca-Cola Company has a new promotion available online for its popular soft drink where customers can customize messages featured on a can or bottle.

If you thought the marketing executives behind this idea would allow expressions of faith or politics to be featured, you would be wrong.

But what they will allow are phrases so absolutely vile that whoever orders them should be on a watchlist.

Upon visiting the website and selecting a Coke product to personalize, users will be met with a text box.

If a banned word or phrase is used, the following message will appear:

“The name or phrase you’ve submitted is not permitted. Names and phrases may not be permitted if they belong to a business, organization, celebrity, public figure, school, team or other trademark, are religious or political in nature, or could be considered inappropriate or unsuitable for other reasons.”

Here are a few that won’t work: “Jesus Saves,” “Charlie Kirk,” “Christ is King,” “Jesus,” and “MAGA.”

If you have a friend named Jesus — pronounced “heh-SOOS” — he is out of luck for a personalized can.

Popular conservative social media page Libs of TikTok posted about the promotion on Thursday after experimenting with a few phrases.

While the account said “White Pride” is banned, “Pedophile Pride” is not.

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That’s correct. Someone attracted to children can order a personalized can letting everyone — hopefully including the FBI — know about it.

“I’m a pedo” works. As does “I love kids.”

Granted, even when a submission is featured, indicating that it is allowed, another message pops up reading, “All personalization orders are reviewed after submission.”

“If your name or phrase submitted does not meet one or more of the personalization guidelines, you will be notified and refunded if the personalization order is charged. Names and phrases may not be approved if they belong to a business, organization, celebrity, public figure, school, team or other trademark, are religious or political in nature, or could be considered inappropriate or unsuitable for other reasons.”

It’s possible Coca-Cola is tweaking this promotion in real time upon seeing some of the disgusting phrases they did not consider.

This was supposed to be a novel way of driving engagement toward the product, but it shows signs of completely backfiring.

If Coca-Cola is going to ban phrases, start with the ones that support immoral demonic perverts that are attracted to children.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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