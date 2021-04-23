Yet another example of woke politics backfiring.

The Coca-Cola Company, after an attempt to join in on the leftist fight against the common-sense Georgia voter legislation signed into law weeks ago, could face business consequences as a result, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

The poll, published Wednesday, showed that following Coca-Cola Company CEO and chairman James Quincey’s remarks on the bill, one-third of black American adults are actually less likely to purchase Coca-Cola products in the future.

The CEO first commented on the bill in a March interview with CNBC, saying, “This legislation is unacceptable, it is a step backwards and it does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia around broad access to voting, around voter convenience, about ensuring election integrity.” Quincey added that the bill is “frankly just a step backwards.”

Quincey continued on his woke crusade in April, hilariously releasing a statement on April Fool’s Day. The CEO wrote, “We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation.”

“Throughout Georgia’s legislative session we provided feedback to members of both legislative chambers and political parties,” he continued, “opposing measures in the bills that would diminish or deter access to voting. ”

The Coca-Cola Company will now supposedly be focused “on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country,” likely referencing House Resolution 1, the “For the People Act.”

As Heritage Action pointed out in March, however, the hotly debated bill would do quite the opposite of what the Coca-Cola CEO wants to see in legislation, effectively demolishing our current electoral system.

Thankfully, it seems as though a majority of Americans see Quincey’s decision as a bad one, and a fraction will stop supporting Coca-Cola as a result of its chairman’s actions.

According to the Rasmussen poll via Breitbart, out of 1,000 likely voters, 62 percent of Americans believe Quincey’s remarks were “a bad idea,” explaining they didn’t see corporate involvement in politics as wise.

Seventy-six percent of Republicans, 51 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of independents, along with 62 percent of white Americans, 56 percent of black Americans and 67 percent of other minority groups fell in line with this sentiment, Breitbart reported. In other words, most believe Quincey was out of line.

Unfortunately, just a fraction of those were actually willing to put their money where their mouths are.

When asked what effect Quincey’s remarks made on their purchase of Coca-Cola products, respondents were far more split — 37 percent of respondents said they were now less likely to buy Coca-Cola, while 25 percent were more likely and 30 percent were indifferent, according to Breitbart.

Interestingly, one-third of black respondents and 44 percent of other minority groups stated they were less likely to purchase Coca-Cola following Quincey’s comments. Seemingly, minorities actually believe Quincey was wrong to condemn the Georgia law.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 likely voters between April 15 and 18 and reported a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

The establishment media will ignore it, but a plurality of black likely voters seem to support Georgia’s voting law. In contrast to the narrative of the media and of leftist Democrats — that the bill is somehow “Jim Crow on steroids” as President Joe Biden so eloquently put it — a sizeable chunk of black Americans support it.

Truly, what’s most upsetting about Coca-Cola’s message is its attitude. Treating black Americans as children who have to be protected from the big bad Georgia legislature, rather than mature adults who can fight their own battles, is unmistakeably condescending.

Thanks to America’s free-market economy, though, black Americans will be able to send Coca-Cola a strong message — they don’t need a mega-corporation “fighting for them,” because it’ll just get it wrong anyway.

