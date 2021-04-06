Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Coca-Cola Rips GA Voter ID Law but Required Photo ID to Get Into 2020 Shareholder Meeting

×
By Cameron Arcand
Published April 6, 2021 at 3:01pm
Mewe Share P Share

The Coca-Cola Company is being accused of hypocrisy for being heavily critical of Georgia’s new election reform laws, as the company itself required photo identification at its shareholder meeting last year.

Georgia Republicans were under intense pressure to make reforms to the state’s voting laws following the 2020 election cycle, when President Joe Biden won the state’s 16 electoral votes.

This resulted in the creation of SB 202, an election integrity law aimed at making state elections safer and more reliable.

TRENDING: Nearly Half of All New US COVID Cases Are Coming from 5 States

“At the entrance to the meeting, we will verify your registration and request to see your admission ticket and a valid form of photo identification, such as a driver’s license or passport,” Coca-Cola wrote last year prior to the shareholder’s meeting, Fox Business reported.

Seemingly oblivious to his company’s past actions, the Atlanta-based soda brand’s CEO and chairman James Quincey released a statement on Wednesday condemning the new changes to Georgia voting practices.

“Voting is a foundational right in America, and we have long championed efforts to make it easier to vote,” Quincey said.

Do you support laws requiring voter ID?

“We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation. Throughout Georgia’s legislative session, we provided feedback to members of both legislative chambers and political parties, opposing measures in the bills that would diminish or deter access to voting,” he continued.

Other companies and leagues that situationally require identification have also released statements, such as American Airlines and Major League Baseball.

RELATED: Georgia Democrat Announces He'll Refuse to Enforce Part of New Voting Law Because He Doesn't Like It

Even taking it a step further than Coca-Cola, MLB announced that the 2021 All-Star Game will be played in Denver, as opposed to Atlanta, as a result of the new Georgia legislation.

MLB unsurprisingly requires photo identification to pick up tickets from will call, adding fuel to the fire of hypocrisy these businesses and associations have started.

It is, unfortunately, becoming increasingly common practice for corporations to release statements about controversial pieces of legislation, in hopes that it will make them come across as socially conscious to consumers — but it often results in a fierce backlash, as Americans point out the obvious double standard.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







GOP Senator: Biden Admin Told Us to 'Delete the Pictures' from Border Visit
Fact Check Exposes the Truth About Biden's Tax Plan for America
Coca-Cola Rips GA Voter ID Law but Required Photo ID to Get Into 2020 Shareholder Meeting
Mayor Slams 'Card-Carrying' Socialists, Leaves Democratic Party to Join GOP
Young Not Stupid: If Only 6% of Biden's Infrastructure Bill Is for Infrastructure, What's the Other 94% For?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×