After Cocaine Is Found in WH, Trump Predicts the 'Fake News' Media's Next Steps

Former President Donald Trump told Americans to get ready for a media snow job on the subject of the cocaine found in the White House.

On Sunday night, the White House was closed after a white powder was found in a work area in the West Wing, according to USA Today. The West Wing is where the offices of President Joe Biden and other senior officials are located.

Initial suspicions that the substance was cocaine were later confirmed after tests showed the substance to be cocaine hydrochloride.

On Wednesday, Trump shared his opinion of what will come next.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden. But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Officials said an investigation is underway.

Do you think it possible that the cocaine was Hunter Biden’s? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (996 Votes) No: 1% (13 Votes)

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said in a statement, according to USA Today.

According to Politico, an official it said was “familiar with the investigation” suggested the culprit might never be identified because the substance was found in an area of the West Wing visited by many people.

Many people have access to the areas where the cocaine was found, which contains cubicles for storing electronics.

Asked about funding the individual, the official, whose name was not used, told Politico, “it’s gonna be very difficult for us to do that because of where it was.”

“Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught,” the official said, adding, “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.”

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that Biden and his family were at Camp David from Friday through Tuesday.

The Daily Mail noted that Hunter Biden, a recovering crack addict, was at the White House Tuesday for the Fourth of July, but had not been there over the weekend.

Congress and the American people deserve to know how cocaine got into the White House. pic.twitter.com/Fps9AJ6hSQ — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 5, 2023

In a letter to Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas demanded the full details of what is discovered be publicly shared.

“If the White House complex is not secure, Congress needs to know the details, as well as your plan to correct any security flaws,” Cotton wrote.

Cotton also asked some questions, including, “If the Secret Service discovers the identity of the individual who brought illicit cocaine into the White House complex, will they make an arrest under this provision?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.